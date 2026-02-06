Amazon Prime Members Can Still Claim an Easy $150 Gift Card
If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's a $150 gift card with your name on it -- and you don't need to jump through hoops to get it.
It comes automatically with the Amazon Prime Visa card (see rates and fees), which is built specifically for frequent Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers. There's no annual fee for the card, and it gives you ongoing discounts on all your Amazon buys.
Here's how the bonus offer works, and why the Prime Visa is a no-brainer for Prime members.
How to get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
Here's the deal: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
The credit shows up in your account and can be used right away for anything you've got in your cart.
And since there's no annual fee (aside from your Prime membership) for the Prime Visa card, there's no cost to get the gift card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Up to 5% cash rewards on everyday Amazon spending
The welcome offer is nice, but honestly the real long-term benefits come from earning rewards on Amazon orders and other daily shopping.
Here's how the ongoing cash back breaks down:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
If you spend $1,000 a month on Amazon and Whole Foods, that's $50 back in rewards every month. Stack that over a year, and you're looking at $600+ in value just from your routine shopping on a single credit card.
Plus, rewards never expire, and you can redeem them right at checkout or as a statement credit.
Extra consumer and travel protections
If you use this card for travel bookings or big purchases, it comes with several built-in protections, like:
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Baggage delay insurance
- Extended warranty protection
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Travel accident insurance
- Purchase protection
These are perks you hope to never have to use. But it's reassuring to know your travel rewards card can step in when travel plans go sideways.
Who should get the Prime Visa?
If you already pay for Amazon Prime, this card's rewards are basically tailor-made for you.
You're getting high-rate cash back on stuff you'd buy anyway -- and a $150 head start just for applying and getting approved.
And because the gift card is instant, it's one of the quickest ways to get something valuable in return for opening a credit card.
Read our full Prime Visa review for more details and to apply today in minutes.
Our Research Expert
