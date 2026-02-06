Amazon Prime Members Can Still Claim an Easy $150 Gift Card

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's a $150 gift card with your name on it -- and you don't need to jump through hoops to get it.

It comes automatically with the Amazon Prime Visa card (see rates and fees), which is built specifically for frequent Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers. There's no annual fee for the card, and it gives you ongoing discounts on all your Amazon buys.

Here's how the bonus offer works, and why the Prime Visa is a no-brainer for Prime members.

How to get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

Here's the deal: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

The credit shows up in your account and can be used right away for anything you've got in your cart.

And since there's no annual fee (aside from your Prime membership) for the Prime Visa card, there's no cost to get the gift card.