Amazon Prime Members Can Still Claim an Easy $150 Gift Card

Published on Feb. 6, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's a $150 gift card with your name on it -- and you don't need to jump through hoops to get it.

It comes automatically with the Amazon Prime Visa card (see rates and fees), which is built specifically for frequent Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers. There's no annual fee for the card, and it gives you ongoing discounts on all your Amazon buys.

Here's how the bonus offer works, and why the Prime Visa is a no-brainer for Prime members.

How to get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

Here's the deal: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

The credit shows up in your account and can be used right away for anything you've got in your cart.

And since there's no annual fee (aside from your Prime membership) for the Prime Visa card, there's no cost to get the gift card.

Prime Visa

Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Prime Visa
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.74% – 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

  • If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

    Read Full Review
    • Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
    • Instant Amazon gift card
    • No annual fee
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Requires Prime membership
    • Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
    • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
    • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
    • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
    • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee
    • No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
    • Member FDIC

Up to 5% cash rewards on everyday Amazon spending

The welcome offer is nice, but honestly the real long-term benefits come from earning rewards on Amazon orders and other daily shopping.

Here's how the ongoing cash back breaks down:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

If you spend $1,000 a month on Amazon and Whole Foods, that's $50 back in rewards every month. Stack that over a year, and you're looking at $600+ in value just from your routine shopping on a single credit card.

Plus, rewards never expire, and you can redeem them right at checkout or as a statement credit.

Extra consumer and travel protections

If you use this card for travel bookings or big purchases, it comes with several built-in protections, like:

  • Auto rental collision damage waiver
  • Baggage delay insurance
  • Extended warranty protection
  • Lost luggage reimbursement
  • Travel accident insurance
  • Purchase protection

These are perks you hope to never have to use. But it's reassuring to know your travel rewards card can step in when travel plans go sideways.

Who should get the Prime Visa?

If you already pay for Amazon Prime, this card's rewards are basically tailor-made for you.

You're getting high-rate cash back on stuff you'd buy anyway -- and a $150 head start just for applying and getting approved.

And because the gift card is instant, it's one of the quickest ways to get something valuable in return for opening a credit card.

Read our full Prime Visa review for more details and to apply today in minutes.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.