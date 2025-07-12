Amazon Shoppers: This $250 Gift Card Offer Ends July 14

Published on July 12, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to score a deal on Amazon, it's here.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can grab a $250 Amazon gift card instantly when approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). No minimum spend. No waiting weeks to see your bonus. Just a free $250 added to your Amazon account the moment you're approved.

But heads up: This limited-time offer ends Monday, July 14.

Ratings Methodology

Prime Visa

Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Prime Visa
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-Time Offer

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card

  • If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

    • Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
    • Instant Amazon gift card
    • No annual fee
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Requires Prime membership
    • Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14
    • Best Amazon Gift Card offer ever for Prime Visa
    • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
    • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
    • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
    • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee
    • No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
    • Member FDIC

Why this deal is worth your attention

Credit card bonuses usually require spending hundreds or thousands of dollars before you see a penny back. This offer skips all that hassle.

  • $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval
  • $0 annual fee on the Prime Visa (Amazon Prime membership required)
  • No spending requirement, no waiting period

If you're already a Prime member, this may be the easiest way to stretch your dollars further for your next Amazon haul.

The rewards don't stop at $250

Beyond the upfront gift card value, the Prime Visa can help you save every time you shop:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Personally, our family's Amazon boxes are a near-weekly event (and sometimes a daily one, it seems). That 5% back adds up fast, and with no annual fee, we never have to worry about earning back a yearly cost. Apply today for the Prime Visa.

Extra perks you'll actually use

This card also comes with underrated benefits that quietly save you money, including:

  • Auto rental collision coverage
  • Baggage delay insurance
  • Purchase protection and extended warranties
  • Roadside assistance

If you've ever had a travel hiccup or a package issue, these benefits can easily pay off.

Why you can't wait

This is one of the easiest $250 wins you'll find all year if you're an Amazon shopper. But after July 14, it's gone.

Most applications get approved in under 15 seconds, and your $250 gift card appears in your Amazon account immediately. You can use it on your back-to-school buys, everyday essentials, or just Treat Yo' Self and finally grab whatever has been sitting in your cart for months.

You don't have to change how you shop to get more out of it. If you're a Prime member, this is your chance to lock in $250 free for your next Amazon cart.

Apply for the Prime Visa now before this deal disappears, and let your next checkout feel a little lighter.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.