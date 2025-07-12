Amazon Shoppers: This $250 Gift Card Offer Ends July 14
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to score a deal on Amazon, it's here.
Right now, Amazon Prime members can grab a $250 Amazon gift card instantly when approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). No minimum spend. No waiting weeks to see your bonus. Just a free $250 added to your Amazon account the moment you're approved.
But heads up: This limited-time offer ends Monday, July 14.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer ever for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Why this deal is worth your attention
Credit card bonuses usually require spending hundreds or thousands of dollars before you see a penny back. This offer skips all that hassle.
- $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval
- $0 annual fee on the Prime Visa (Amazon Prime membership required)
- No spending requirement, no waiting period
If you're already a Prime member, this may be the easiest way to stretch your dollars further for your next Amazon haul.
The rewards don't stop at $250
Beyond the upfront gift card value, the Prime Visa can help you save every time you shop:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Personally, our family's Amazon boxes are a near-weekly event (and sometimes a daily one, it seems). That 5% back adds up fast, and with no annual fee, we never have to worry about earning back a yearly cost. Apply today for the Prime Visa.
Extra perks you'll actually use
This card also comes with underrated benefits that quietly save you money, including:
- Auto rental collision coverage
- Baggage delay insurance
- Purchase protection and extended warranties
- Roadside assistance
If you've ever had a travel hiccup or a package issue, these benefits can easily pay off.
Why you can't wait
This is one of the easiest $250 wins you'll find all year if you're an Amazon shopper. But after July 14, it's gone.
Most applications get approved in under 15 seconds, and your $250 gift card appears in your Amazon account immediately. You can use it on your back-to-school buys, everyday essentials, or just Treat Yo' Self and finally grab whatever has been sitting in your cart for months.
You don't have to change how you shop to get more out of it. If you're a Prime member, this is your chance to lock in $250 free for your next Amazon cart.
Apply for the Prime Visa now before this deal disappears, and let your next checkout feel a little lighter.
