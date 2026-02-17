Amazon's Best-Kept Secret: The No-Annual-Fee Prime Visa
It's crazy how many Amazon shoppers still don't know this card exists.
At Christmas, I was joking with my uncle about how much he spends on Amazon every year. He figured it was "maybe $10,000 or $15,000." When I asked if he used the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) to earn 5% back, he was like, "Wait, what card?!"
The Prime Visa might be Amazon's best-kept secret. It's one of the few credit cards that offers cash back on Amazon purchases -- and there's no annual fee. You just need an eligible Prime membership.
If you're already a loyal Amazon shopper, this card isn't just a good deal -- it's a no-brainer.
Earn 5% back where you already spend
The headline perk of the Prime Visa (and the reason I got it myself last year) is earning cash back on all your shopping.
Here are the reward rates:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
There's no cap on rewards, and all your earnings can be redeemed as a statement credit or applied to purchases when you check out on Amazon.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
A welcome offer worth grabbing
There's also an instant welcome offer to get the rewards rolling.
Welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
What's cool is there is no minimum spend or time to wait for the bonus. It's applied instantly to your Amazon balance when your application goes through.
Even if you rarely use the card after, you walk away with free Amazon credit. But chances are, you'll want to keep using it, especially on future Amazon buys.
How much you could earn with the Prime Visa
Let's say you're like my uncle and spend $8,000 per year on Amazon -- or around $660 per month.
With the Prime Visa, you'd earn an easy $400 in cash back (5% x $8,000). And that's without putting any other spending on the card.
Even if you only spend $3,000 per year in the 5% cash back category, that's still $150 back. More than enough to cover your annual Prime membership itself.
Should you get the Prime Visa?
If you're already paying for Amazon Prime, this card is a natural add-on.
It'll get you an instant Amazon gift card when you're approved, then high rewards on all your orders going forward. It's a good fit for both small and big spenders alike.
Plus, it comes with extra benefits like extended warranty protection, Visa Signature perks, and travel coverage -- all without adding any extra cost to your Prime membership.
Read our full review to check eligibility and see if the Prime Visa makes sense for you.
