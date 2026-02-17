Amazon's Best-Kept Secret: The No-Annual-Fee Prime Visa

It's crazy how many Amazon shoppers still don't know this card exists.

At Christmas, I was joking with my uncle about how much he spends on Amazon every year. He figured it was "maybe $10,000 or $15,000." When I asked if he used the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) to earn 5% back, he was like, "Wait, what card?!"

The Prime Visa might be Amazon's best-kept secret. It's one of the few credit cards that offers cash back on Amazon purchases -- and there's no annual fee. You just need an eligible Prime membership.

If you're already a loyal Amazon shopper, this card isn't just a good deal -- it's a no-brainer.

Earn 5% back where you already spend

The headline perk of the Prime Visa (and the reason I got it myself last year) is earning cash back on all your shopping.

Here are the reward rates:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

There's no cap on rewards, and all your earnings can be redeemed as a statement credit or applied to purchases when you check out on Amazon.