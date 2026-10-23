American Express Platinum Card® Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus Offer. Find Out Your Offer Now: October 2026
I fly out of LAX every December to visit my family in Montana. And the week before Christmas, that airport turns into a mosh pit of rolling suitcases.
Now picture flashing one metal card, slipping past the crowd, and settling into a quiet VIP lounge with a hot plate of food and a real chair.
That's the backstage-pass feeling the American Express Platinum Card® is built to deliver. I've held this card and earned its welcome bonus offer myself, and when the right person gets it, they tend to fall hard for it.
Better yet, Amex lets you see your exact welcome bonus offer before you commit, with no impact to your credit score.
It has a front-row welcome bonus offer
At the top end, this is one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card -- potentially covering nearly two years of the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). Here's the offer:
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, and sometimes more through transfer partners. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Even a lower offer is a huge deal -- 100,000 points would be worth roughly $1,000.
The spending target is $12,000 in your first 6 months, which isn't as scary as it sounds. It breaks down to $2,000 a month you'd need to put on the card.
My household spends about $3,000 to $4,000 a month on regular stuff, so I'd hit that naturally. If your budget is tighter, you'll want to plan big purchases around it rather than spending extra just to chase points.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Effective January 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings will require a minimum two-night stay to be eligible for the $600 Hotel Credit.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 08/2026.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 60+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to The Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Whatever the occasion, choose from our two signature collections of premium hotels, curated to inspire and excite you when you book through Amex Travel™: Fine Hotels + Resorts® is a collection of over 1,900 luxury hotels that are destinations unto themselves and the Hotel Collection includes over 1,400 upscale hotels in desirable destinations.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
What life with an all-access pass actually feels like
My wife turns 40 next year, and we're planning a full month vacation in Hawaii to celebrate. So let me paint the picture of a trip like that with this card in your wallet.
You breeze through security with CLEAR+, which the card's $219 annual credit can cover. Then you skip the gate-area scramble for one of more than 1,550 airport lounges, with a delicious meal, a couple mimosas, and a quiet seat before boarding.
When you land, the card's $200 in annual Uber Cash can handle your ride. Book a Fine Hotels + Resorts stay through Amex Travel, and you'll get noon check-in when available, guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, and up to $600 a year in hotel credits (THC requires a 2-night minimum stay). Effective January 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings will require a minimum two-night stay to be eligible for the $600 Hotel Credit.
Dinner gets the VIP treatment, too. The $400 Resy credit chips in up to $100 each quarter, and Platinum Nights by Resy opens up reservations at sought-after restaurants on select nights. Terms apply, and some perks require enrollment.
All told, the card packs over $3,500 in annual value. But the real magic is how the whole trip feels.
This card isn't for everyone, and that's okay
The Platinum Card® isn't the right fit if you carry a balance from month to month. Interest charges will eat through the value of any points you earn.
It's also not really built for thrifty travelers, as most of the credits cater toward higher-end services and places.
According to Motley Fool Money research, 30% of Americans saving for a major milestone in 2026 are putting that money toward travel. That's more than any other goal, and this card is built for exactly that crowd.
The Platinum Card® works best for people who already travel and dine out regularly throughout the year. If you're spending in those places anyway, it's a great fit.
If the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) feels like too much, our list of the best travel credit cards has strong options with much lower fees.
Check the guest list before you commit
That December airport crowd isn't going anywhere, but you don't have to be stuck in it.
Amex makes the first step easy with its "apply with confidence" feature. You start the application, and American Express shows you whether you're approved and your exact welcome bonus offer, all with no impact to your credit score.
Your credit score only comes into play if you're approved and choose to accept the card.
If your offer is the big one, you can say yes with total confidence. If it's smaller than you hoped, you can close the window and walk away with zero harm done.
Your backstage pass might already be waiting. Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review and check your offer today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here