I fly out of LAX every December to visit my family in Montana. And the week before Christmas, that airport turns into a mosh pit of rolling suitcases.

Now picture flashing one metal card, slipping past the crowd, and settling into a quiet VIP lounge with a hot plate of food and a real chair.

That's the backstage-pass feeling the American Express Platinum Card® is built to deliver. I've held this card and earned its welcome bonus offer myself, and when the right person gets it, they tend to fall hard for it.

Better yet, Amex lets you see your exact welcome bonus offer before you commit, with no impact to your credit score.

It has a front-row welcome bonus offer

At the top end, this is one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card -- potentially covering nearly two years of the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). Here's the offer:

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, and sometimes more through transfer partners. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Even a lower offer is a huge deal -- 100,000 points would be worth roughly $1,000.

The spending target is $12,000 in your first 6 months, which isn't as scary as it sounds. It breaks down to $2,000 a month you'd need to put on the card.

My household spends about $3,000 to $4,000 a month on regular stuff, so I'd hit that naturally. If your budget is tighter, you'll want to plan big purchases around it rather than spending extra just to chase points.