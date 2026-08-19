Americans Owe $6,610 on Credit Cards on Average. Here's the Fastest Way Out
The average American carries $6,610 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. Nationwide, balances just hit a record $1.263 trillion, and more borrowers are slipping behind, with card delinquencies climbing again last quarter.
I cover credit cards for a living, and the fastest way out of that hole is almost always the same move: stop the interest if you can, then attack the balance.
A balance transfer card does exactly that. It hands you a stretch of 0% intro APR so every dollar you pay lands on the debt, not the interest.
Fair warning up front: this only works if you treat payoff like a monthly bill you never skip. It takes a real budget and real discipline. It's not easy, but it's absolutely worth it.
How a balance transfer card gets you out faster
A balance transfer card speeds up payoff by pausing your interest for a set intro period. During that window, 0% intro APR means none of your payment gets eaten by interest, so it all goes to the balance.
Say you owe $6,610 on a card charging around 22%. If you make monthly payments of $350 on that card, it takes roughly two years to pay off, and you'll bleed about $1,580 in pure interest charges.
But if you move the same balance to a card with 0% intro APR for 21 months, and keep paying $350 per month, you'll be debt-free in 20 months and pay $0 interest. Even after a typical 3% transfer fee (about $200 in this case), you'll have a net savings of around $1,380.
The catch: it only works with a real monthly plan
A balance transfer can help pause interest. But it's only a bandaid solution. To become fully debt-free, you have to commit to a serious payoff plan.
That means picking a strict monthly budget, and sticking to it. The 0% intro APR window will eventually run out, so if you drift from your plan, the leftover balance at the end is hit with a high APR again.
Here is the plan I recommend:
- Divide your balance by the number of 0% intro APR months the new card offers. Make that your fixed monthly payment. Eg. $5,000 in debt divided by 21 months = about $240 per month.
- Set up auto-pay so payments leave your account like rent or a car payment.
- Try not to use a balance transfer card for any new spending. Mixing new charges with old debt muddies your payoff plan.
- Stash even $500 in savings so a surprise expense doesn't send you back to the card.
The balance transfer cards I'd start with
Right now, only a handful of cards offer the longest 0% intro windows on the market. The cards below earned spots on our 2026 best-of lists.
- The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. Best for: someone juggling a balance and an upcoming big purchase, since the same long intro APR offer covers new buys too.
- The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026. Best for: anyone who wants the longest runway to get paid off, at the lowest cost to move a balance over.
- The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. Best for: a smaller balance you can clear inside a shorter interest-free window, on a top no-annual-fee card you'll keep earning on after it's gone.
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
You're closer to the exit than it feels
Carrying $6,610 in credit card debt is heavy. But it eventually budges once you pause the interest and put a steady payment behind it.
A balance transfer card can give you breathing room and a plan to stick to. It takes a budget and a few honest months, and I won't pretend that part is easy. But plenty of people clear this exact balance every year, and you can be one of them.
When you're ready, compare the best 0% intro APR cards and pick the runway that fits your balance.
FAQs
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A balance transfer can cause a small, temporary dip from the new-card application, but it often helps your score over time. Moving debt to a new card lowers the utilization on your old one, and on-time payments steadily rebuild your score.
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Any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's regular APR once the 0% intro APR period ends. That's why the payoff plan matters -- the goal is to clear the balance before the intro window closes so you never pay that rate.
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No, you generally cannot move a balance between two cards from the same issuer. You'll need a card from a different bank than the one holding your current balance.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.