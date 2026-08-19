Americans Owe $6,610 on Credit Cards on Average. Here's the Fastest Way Out

The average American carries $6,610 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. Nationwide, balances just hit a record $1.263 trillion, and more borrowers are slipping behind, with card delinquencies climbing again last quarter.

I cover credit cards for a living, and the fastest way out of that hole is almost always the same move: stop the interest if you can, then attack the balance.

A balance transfer card does exactly that. It hands you a stretch of 0% intro APR so every dollar you pay lands on the debt, not the interest.

Fair warning up front: this only works if you treat payoff like a monthly bill you never skip. It takes a real budget and real discipline. It's not easy, but it's absolutely worth it.

How a balance transfer card gets you out faster

A balance transfer card speeds up payoff by pausing your interest for a set intro period. During that window, 0% intro APR means none of your payment gets eaten by interest, so it all goes to the balance.

Say you owe $6,610 on a card charging around 22%. If you make monthly payments of $350 on that card, it takes roughly two years to pay off, and you'll bleed about $1,580 in pure interest charges.

But if you move the same balance to a card with 0% intro APR for 21 months, and keep paying $350 per month, you'll be debt-free in 20 months and pay $0 interest. Even after a typical 3% transfer fee (about $200 in this case), you'll have a net savings of around $1,380.

The catch: it only works with a real monthly plan

A balance transfer can help pause interest. But it's only a bandaid solution. To become fully debt-free, you have to commit to a serious payoff plan.

That means picking a strict monthly budget, and sticking to it. The 0% intro APR window will eventually run out, so if you drift from your plan, the leftover balance at the end is hit with a high APR again.

Here is the plan I recommend:

Divide your balance by the number of 0% intro APR months the new card offers. Make that your fixed monthly payment. Eg. $5,000 in debt divided by 21 months = about $240 per month.

Set up auto-pay so payments leave your account like rent or a car payment.

Try not to use a balance transfer card for any new spending. Mixing new charges with old debt muddies your payoff plan.

Stash even $500 in savings so a surprise expense doesn't send you back to the card.

The balance transfer cards I'd start with

Right now, only a handful of cards offer the longest 0% intro windows on the market. The cards below earned spots on our 2026 best-of lists.