Americans Want to Travel More in 2026 -- These Credit Cards Can Help Make It Happen

Travel is the No. 1 thing Americans are saving for in 2026.

According to a 2026 New Year Money Resolutions Report from Motley Fool Money, 30% of Americans who are saving for a major milestone say they're putting that money toward vacations and travel -- more than any other category.

Whether it's a long-overdue family trip, quick beach getaway or a bucket-list adventure, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for getting out of town.

And if you're planning to travel, a good travel rewards credit card can help you save money, earn perks, and make your trip a little more comfortable.

My team and I have tested hundreds of rewards cards. Here are three top picks for turning everyday spending into travel magic.

How a welcome bonus + ongoing rewards can fund a trip

Here's what travel rewards can actually look like when you put them to work.

Imagine you apply for a travel rewards credit card and earn a $750 welcome bonus after meeting the initial spend requirement.

Next, you use the card for regular spending -- groceries, commuting, or whatever -- and earn another $250 in travel‑usable rewards over the next few months.

That gives you a total of $1,000 in travel credit/points.

What could that $1,000 do?

Cover a 3-night getaway for two at a modest resort

Cover a few round-trip domestic flights

Offset $1,000 of a larger "trip of a lifetime"

And in addition to those points, many travel cards offer additional perks like trip protections, status upgrades, hotel credits, or even airport lounge access.

That's the power of stacking welcome offers + ongoing rewards. When you use the right card, you're not just earning points, you're accelerating your travel.

To peek at our full list of top-rated travel cards, head here. But if you want the shortlist, the three cards below are amazing picks for 2026.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- balanced, high‑value, widely usable

If you want a card that hits strong across travel use, redemption flexibility, and solid value -- all for a modest $95 annual fee -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a perfect first choice.

Right now, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- that's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Here's how points are earned and other top benefits:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries dining, streaming, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

$50 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel℠

10% anniversary points bonus based on your prior year's purchases

Travel protections like trip cancellation insurance, auto rental coverage, and lost luggage insurance

It's a well-rounded card that fits nearly every kind of traveler. Personally I've held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years, and my wife has one too!