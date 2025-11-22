Americans Want to Travel More in 2026 -- These Credit Cards Can Help Make It Happen
Travel is the No. 1 thing Americans are saving for in 2026.
According to a 2026 New Year Money Resolutions Report from Motley Fool Money, 30% of Americans who are saving for a major milestone say they're putting that money toward vacations and travel -- more than any other category.
Whether it's a long-overdue family trip, quick beach getaway or a bucket-list adventure, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for getting out of town.
And if you're planning to travel, a good travel rewards credit card can help you save money, earn perks, and make your trip a little more comfortable.
My team and I have tested hundreds of rewards cards. Here are three top picks for turning everyday spending into travel magic.
How a welcome bonus + ongoing rewards can fund a trip
Here's what travel rewards can actually look like when you put them to work.
Imagine you apply for a travel rewards credit card and earn a $750 welcome bonus after meeting the initial spend requirement.
Next, you use the card for regular spending -- groceries, commuting, or whatever -- and earn another $250 in travel‑usable rewards over the next few months.
That gives you a total of $1,000 in travel credit/points.
What could that $1,000 do?
- Cover a 3-night getaway for two at a modest resort
- Cover a few round-trip domestic flights
- Offset $1,000 of a larger "trip of a lifetime"
And in addition to those points, many travel cards offer additional perks like trip protections, status upgrades, hotel credits, or even airport lounge access.
That's the power of stacking welcome offers + ongoing rewards. When you use the right card, you're not just earning points, you're accelerating your travel.
To peek at our full list of top-rated travel cards, head here. But if you want the shortlist, the three cards below are amazing picks for 2026.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- balanced, high‑value, widely usable
If you want a card that hits strong across travel use, redemption flexibility, and solid value -- all for a modest $95 annual fee -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a perfect first choice.
Right now, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- that's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Here's how points are earned and other top benefits:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries dining, streaming, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $50 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points bonus based on your prior year's purchases
- Travel protections like trip cancellation insurance, auto rental coverage, and lost luggage insurance
It's a well-rounded card that fits nearly every kind of traveler. Personally I've held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years, and my wife has one too!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- travel rewards with no annual fee
If you're just starting your travel-rewards journey -- or don't want to commit to paying an annual fee -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a strong pick.
You'll earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months, which you can redeem for $200 in travel, gift cards, or statement credits.
Here are some of the standout features:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
- Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Easy-to-use points with flexible redemption options
This is a super chill card. The welcome bonus is easy to hit, and since there's no annual fee, every point you earn is upside.
It's a good fit for travelers who want easy rewards without playing the full-on "points game."
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
3. American Express Platinum Card® -- for real VIP perks
If you're planning a "trip of a lifetime," the American Express Platinum Card® is the card that takes things up a notch. Yes, it comes with a really high fee ($895, see rates and fees), but the perks can be real game-changers.
Here's just a taste of what you get:
- $600 in hotel credits through Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection (minimum two-night stay required)
- $400 in Resy dining credits for select restaurants
- $300 in lululemon credits -- yep, seriously
- Lounge access to Centurion, Priority Pass, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta)
- $209 CLEAR® Plus credit to breeze through airport security
- TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry credit
- $200 airline fee credit for incidental charges like seat selection or checked bags
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
And that's just scratching the surface. The entire value of annual perks and credit is over $3,500, if you can use them all.
And there's a welcome offer, too! Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
This card is definitely extra -- but so are the perks. If you're going big on travel in 2026 and want VIP treatment from gate to hotel lobby (plus a few bougie extras at home), it might be totally worth it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Turn points into plane tickets in 2026
With the right credit card, and a basic plan, your regular spending can turn into discounted travel.
Whether you're earning a $750+ welcome bonus, cashing in points from groceries and takeout, or taking advantage of lounge access and hotel credits, the right card can make a noticeable dent in your 2026 travel goals.
You don't need to be a "points expert" to make it work. Just choose a card that fits your style, use it consistently, and let it help cover the cost of your next adventure.
Our Research Expert
