America's Top 2026 Money Goal Is Eliminating Credit Card Debt -- Here's How to Speed It Up

According to Motley Fool Money research, paying off debt is the No. 1 financial resolution for Americans heading into 2026 -- and credit card debt is the top target, with 37% of debt-focused adults making it their primary goal.

That tracks. Credit card interest rates are brutal, and minimum payments alone can keep you stuck for years.

Here are three moves that can seriously speed things up.

1. Use a balance transfer card to pause the interest clock

When your APR is hovering around 20%-35%, a huge chunk of every payment goes straight to interest instead of your balance. That's a painful math problem.

A balance transfer credit card can be a game-changer here. The idea is to move your existing high-interest debt onto a new card that offers a 0% intro APR period. This can sometimes be up to 21 months for some cards.

During that 0% intro APR window, every dollar you pay goes toward your principal -- not interest. Just pure debt payoff.

Let's say you've got $5,000 in credit card debt at 24% APR. If you transferred that to a card with a 21-month 0% intro APR period and paid $250 a month, you'd pay it off completely -- avoiding $1,450 in interest. That's real money back in your pocket.

A couple of things to keep in mind: most balance transfer cards charge a transfer fee (typically 3%-5% of the balance), and you'll want a solid credit score to qualify for the best offers. But for many people, the math still works out heavily in your favor.

See our picks for the best 0% intro APR balance transfer credit cards for 2026 debt payoff.

2. Switch from monthly to weekly payments

Credit card interest is calculated daily, not monthly. That means every single day your balance sits there, the meter is running.

Your bill might be due once a month, but nothing stops you from paying more frequently.

Switching from one monthly payment to four weekly payments (even at the same total amount) can meaningfully lower the average daily balance your interest is calculated on.

For example, instead of paying $1,000 at the end of the month, try paying $250 each week.

It's pretty much the same payment, but your average daily balance is lower throughout the month. That means less interest charged and more of your payment hitting the principal. Over time, that adds up to a faster payoff date.

3. Cancel one budget line item and redirect the cash

Vague goals like "spend less" rarely work. What actually works is picking one specific thing to cut and routing that money directly to your debt.

Yes, you'll feel a pinch in that one spending area. But it's way less painful than trying to cut back on multiple budget categories all at once.

For example, if you're spending $500 a month on restaurants and dining out, try trimming that to $300 per month. That's $200 freed up you can put straight to your debt each month.

That one change alone could shave months (or even years) off your payoff timeline, depending on your balance.

You can choose whatever category you like to cut back in. Just make sure it's specific, and you'll have a better shot of succeeding.

The bottom line

Only about 27% of Americans who made a financial resolution in 2025 actually stuck with it. The people who beat those odds tend to have a specific plan -- not just a goal.

If eliminating credit card debt is your 2026 mission, start with the highest-leverage move first: pause the interest entirely with a balance transfer card, then build consistent payment habits around it.

Check out our top-rated balance transfer cards and find the right one for your situation.