America's Top 2026 Money Goal Is Eliminating Credit Card Debt -- Here's How to Speed It Up

According to Motley Fool Money's 2026 New Year Money Resolutions Report, 25% of Americans say paying off debt is their #1 financial goal, making it the most common money resolution nationwide.

And within that group, credit card debt is the most urgent target, with 37% of debt-focused Americans aiming to knock it out first.

I get it. I've coached hundreds of people through financial resets, and credit card debt is usually people's biggest roadblock -- and the biggest opportunity for relief.

Hands down my favorite tool to help is a 0% intro APR balance transfer card.

It's one of the simplest, most underrated ways to reduce interest and fast-track your progress.

How 0% balance transfer cards work

A balance transfer credit card lets you move your high-interest credit card debt to a new card that offers a 0% intro APR for a limited period -- usually between 12 and 21 months.

During that window, you won't pay a single cent in interest. So every dollar of your monthly payment goes directly toward shrinking your balance.

It's not a debt "eraser." You still need to make payments and owe the same balance. But it gives you time without interest to pay the debt off faster and cheaper.

Most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% fee to move your balance over. But that's a one-time cost, and usually peanuts compared to how much you'll save on interest.

Example: Save $1,500 in interest and finish 5 months faster

Everyone's debt situation looks different. But here's a quick example of how much interest you might save using a balance transfer card.

Let's say you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt with a 22% APR. And let's assume you're making payments of $300 per month toward this debt.

Here's the difference between the current payoff timeline, vs. moving that debt over to a card offering 0% intro APR for 21 months: