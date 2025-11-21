America's Top 2026 Money Goal Is Eliminating Credit Card Debt -- Here's How to Speed It Up
According to Motley Fool Money's 2026 New Year Money Resolutions Report, 25% of Americans say paying off debt is their #1 financial goal, making it the most common money resolution nationwide.
And within that group, credit card debt is the most urgent target, with 37% of debt-focused Americans aiming to knock it out first.
I get it. I've coached hundreds of people through financial resets, and credit card debt is usually people's biggest roadblock -- and the biggest opportunity for relief.
Hands down my favorite tool to help is a 0% intro APR balance transfer card.
It's one of the simplest, most underrated ways to reduce interest and fast-track your progress.
How 0% balance transfer cards work
A balance transfer credit card lets you move your high-interest credit card debt to a new card that offers a 0% intro APR for a limited period -- usually between 12 and 21 months.
During that window, you won't pay a single cent in interest. So every dollar of your monthly payment goes directly toward shrinking your balance.
It's not a debt "eraser." You still need to make payments and owe the same balance. But it gives you time without interest to pay the debt off faster and cheaper.
Most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% fee to move your balance over. But that's a one-time cost, and usually peanuts compared to how much you'll save on interest.
Example: Save $1,500 in interest and finish 5 months faster
Everyone's debt situation looks different. But here's a quick example of how much interest you might save using a balance transfer card.
Let's say you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt with a 22% APR. And let's assume you're making payments of $300 per month toward this debt.
Here's the difference between the current payoff timeline, vs. moving that debt over to a card offering 0% intro APR for 21 months:
|Card
|Total Interest Paid
|Time to Pay Off
|Current 22% APR card
|~$1,540
|25 months
|With 0% APR for 21 months
|$0
|20 months
With the balance transfer card, you'd save over $1,500 in interest and finish paying off your debt five months sooner. All without changing your payment amount.
Note, there is still the fee to consider for moving the balance. In this scenario, it might be around $180 to $300. But it's totally worth paying given the amount of interest saved.
Compare cards with the lowest fees and longest intro APR offers here.
Tips to use 0% intro APR cards wisely
Balance transfer cards are incredibly helpful -- but only if you treat them right. If you're careless, opening new credit cards will just make your debt situation worse.
Here's how to stay on track:
- Only transfer debt you can realistically pay off during the 0% window. It might help to choose the longest 0% APR window possible for maximum breathing room.
- Make payments on time, every time. Missing a due date can void your 0% rate and trigger penalty interest.
- Try not to spend on the new card. Some cards don't extend the 0% APR to new purchases, and adding to your balance defeats the whole purpose. Try to use this card as a debt payoff tool only.
- Address the root cause of debt. If overspending or lifestyle creep led to the balance, take time to reset your budget, spending triggers, or habits. A balance transfer card gives you breathing room -- but long-term progress comes from changing what got you into debt to begin with.
If you're serious about crushing credit card debt in 2026…
Don't wait. Pick a 0% intro APR balance transfer card, build a simple plan, and start knocking down your debt month by month.
Even if you've struggled before, this one move can give you the clean slate you need to finally get ahead.
Compare the top balance transfer cards and make your plan today.
Our Research Expert