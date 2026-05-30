Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Blue Cash Everyday: Which Card Is Better for Groceries?

If you're looking to save big at the grocery store this year, you've probably come across a couple of great Amex cards: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.

As the names suggest, they're in the same product family, so the two cards have a good amount of overlap. But they've got some key differences, too. And they can work very differently depending on how much you spend.

Here's a closer look at the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and Amex Blue Cash Everyday, and how to decide which one's right for you.

1. Amex Blue Cash Preferred: The high-powered grocery specialist

For anyone who spends heavily at U.S. supermarkets, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. The big selling point: You'll earn a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions -- although there are some limitations to keep in mind.

This top grocery card offers:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) 1% cash back on other purchases

on other purchases Up to $120 a year in streaming credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Terms apply; enrollment may be required

A 6% rate is fantastic, but once you've spent $6,000 in a calendar year -- $500 a month -- your earning rate drops to 1%.

Another downside: As with all Amex cards, "U.S. supermarkets" doesn't include superstores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, or Target. If those are your primary grocery spots, the 6% rate won't apply.

The card also has an $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Whether that's worth it depends on your grocery spending, and whether you'd actually use the streaming credits.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.