Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Blue Cash Everyday: Which Card Is Better for Groceries?
If you're looking to save big at the grocery store this year, you've probably come across a couple of great Amex cards: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.
As the names suggest, they're in the same product family, so the two cards have a good amount of overlap. But they've got some key differences, too. And they can work very differently depending on how much you spend.
Here's a closer look at the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and Amex Blue Cash Everyday, and how to decide which one's right for you.
1. Amex Blue Cash Preferred: The high-powered grocery specialist
For anyone who spends heavily at U.S. supermarkets, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. The big selling point: You'll earn a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions -- although there are some limitations to keep in mind.
This top grocery card offers:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Up to $120 a year in streaming credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
A 6% rate is fantastic, but once you've spent $6,000 in a calendar year -- $500 a month -- your earning rate drops to 1%.
Another downside: As with all Amex cards, "U.S. supermarkets" doesn't include superstores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, or Target. If those are your primary grocery spots, the 6% rate won't apply.
The card also has an $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Whether that's worth it depends on your grocery spending, and whether you'd actually use the streaming credits.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
2. Amex Blue Cash Everyday: The no-annual-fee alternative
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday won't out-earn the Amex Blue Cash Preferred at the grocery store -- but it makes a compelling case for anyone who'd rather skip the annual fee entirely.
This card comes with:
- 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Up to $84 a year in streaming credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The same supermarket restrictions apply, and the spending cap number is identical. But with no annual fee, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is a solid option if your monthly grocery spend is on the lower end -- or if you just want the simplicity of a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).
The 3% rate at online retailers is a nice addition, too, making the Amex Blue Cash Everyday a reasonable general cash back card alternative to the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
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- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Which Blue Cash card is best for you?
The answer comes down to how much you spend on groceries -- and whether you'd use the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's larger streaming credits.
Both cards cap their grocery rate at $6,000 per year, or $500 a month. So let's look at how they stack up within that window:
|Monthly Grocery Spend
|Amex Blue Cash Preferred Earnings (6%)
|Amex Blue Cash Everyday Earnings (3%)
|Net Amex Blue Cash Preferred Advantage (Subtracting $95 Annual Fee)
|$100
|$72
|$36
|($59)
|$200
|$144
|$72
|($23)
|$300
|$216
|$108
|$13
|$400
|$288
|$144
|$49
|$500
|$360
|$180
|$85
At around $250 a month in grocery spending, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred starts to pull ahead of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. Remember, that's on groceries alone -- there's also the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's larger monthly streaming credits, and the Amex Blue Cash Everyday's 3% online shopping rate to consider.
The simplest way to look at it: If you're already paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred wins at almost any grocery spend level.
If not -- and if you want a simpler way to save on online shopping and groceries, all for no annual fee (see rates and fees) -- the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is probably the smart choice.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Costco Wholesale, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here