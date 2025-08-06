Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Citi Custom Cash: Which Card Is Better for Groceries?

The average household spends just over $6,000 a year on food at home, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But my family spends double that. That's why I'm serious about using the right grocery rewards card to maximize our cash back.

Two popular options for grocery rewards cards are the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Citi Custom Cash® Card.

Both can save you hundreds of dollars on groceries each year. But which one is truly the better deal?

Here's how the numbers shake out.

Rewards comparison for grocery spending

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). Terms apply.

The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), then 1%.

At a glance, it might look like the Amex card is a better deal because 6% beats 5%. But the Amex card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) And the Citi card has no annual fee.

So if we factor in the fee, the Citi Custom Cash® Card actually comes out slightly ahead for grocery-only spending.

If you max out both cards' grocery caps, here's what your rewards would look like in year two:

Citi: $6,000 in groceries = $300 net (no fee)

$6,000 in groceries = (no fee) Amex: $6,000 in groceries = $265 net after the fee

This is why the Citi Custom Cash® Card edges out the BCP slightly if you're only focused on grocery rewards.