Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Citi Custom Cash: Which Card Is Better for Groceries?
The average household spends just over $6,000 a year on food at home, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But my family spends double that. That's why I'm serious about using the right grocery rewards card to maximize our cash back.
Two popular options for grocery rewards cards are the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Citi Custom Cash® Card.
Both can save you hundreds of dollars on groceries each year. But which one is truly the better deal?
Here's how the numbers shake out.
Rewards comparison for grocery spending
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). Terms apply.
The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), then 1%.
At a glance, it might look like the Amex card is a better deal because 6% beats 5%. But the Amex card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) And the Citi card has no annual fee.
So if we factor in the fee, the Citi Custom Cash® Card actually comes out slightly ahead for grocery-only spending.
If you max out both cards' grocery caps, here's what your rewards would look like in year two:
- Citi: $6,000 in groceries = $300 net (no fee)
- Amex: $6,000 in groceries = $265 net after the fee
This is why the Citi Custom Cash® Card edges out the BCP slightly if you're only focused on grocery rewards.
Citi Custom Cash® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026.
1% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
20,000 ThankYou® Points
-
We love this card's easy-to-use yet lucrative cash back program. There aren't many no annual fee cards that earn 5% back, and most of the others have rotating bonus categories that change every quarter. This card automatically adjusts to your spending habits, so getting the most out of it is a breeze.
-
- Cash back rewards
- Sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR offer
- Bonus cash back limits
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026.
- No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
- No Annual Fee
- Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
What about spending beyond groceries?
This is where the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can easily make up the difference. In addition to its strong grocery rewards, it also earns:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
If you spend heavily in these areas, the extra rewards can quickly offset the annual fee.
For example, $1,600 a year in gas and streaming could add another $48-$96 in cash back, putting you ahead of the Citi Custom Cash® Card. If these categories match your spending, apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today and start earning.
The Citi Custom Cash® Card doesn't have bonus categories beyond your top eligible spending 5% category. Once you hit the $500 monthly cap, all additional purchases earn just 1%.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Which card should you choose?
If your goal is to maximize grocery rewards with the least hassle, the Citi Custom Cash® Card is a slightly better deal. Its $0 annual fee makes the math easy, and the 5% cash back is right about what the average household spends anyway.
But the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is not far behind. Its additional perks and broad bonus categories make it a better fit if you spend high on streaming services, gas, and transit.
The right answer also depends on the other rewards cards in your wallet.
Pairing either of these grocery cards with a powerful travel rewards card could give you a more well-rounded strategy. One card covers everyday spending, the other racks up points for your next vacation.
Stack those rewards!
When choosing the right credit card, try to look beyond the highest percentage back. Instead, match your cards to where you spend the most. And don't forget about the annual fees!
Having the right mix of cards in your wallet can add up to hundreds of dollars a year in rewards.
Check out our full list of the best gas and grocery credit cards here and start building your own winning card combo today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.