Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash: Which Is Better for Groceries?

If a big chunk of your weekly spending happens at the grocery store, that's an opportunity to rack up tons of cash back. The big question, though, is which top credit card to get.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the most valuable options for dedicated grocery shoppers, offering 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), meanwhile, keeps things simpler with unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

That might seem like an easy choice -- but once you factor in annual fees and spending caps, the math gets a bit tricker. Here's a closer look at both cards so you can figure out which one's best.

1. Amex Blue Cash Preferred: The high-powered grocery specialist

For anyone who spends heavily at U.S. supermarkets, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. The 6% rate on groceries at U.S. supermarkets is among the highest you'll find on any top cash back card -- although there is a spending cap to keep in mind.

You'll get:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) 1% cash back on other purchases

on other purchases Up to $120 a year in credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Worth noting: The 6% rate applies to "U.S. supermarkets" specifically -- not shopping clubs like Costco or Sam's Club, and not superstores like Walmart or Target. If you're frequently shopping at those places, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred loses some of its luster.

There's also a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But the card more than makes up for that with the streaming credits -- if you actually use them.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.