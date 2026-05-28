Amex Blue Cash Preferred vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash: Which Is Better for Groceries?
If a big chunk of your weekly spending happens at the grocery store, that's an opportunity to rack up tons of cash back. The big question, though, is which top credit card to get.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the most valuable options for dedicated grocery shoppers, offering 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), meanwhile, keeps things simpler with unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
That might seem like an easy choice -- but once you factor in annual fees and spending caps, the math gets a bit tricker. Here's a closer look at both cards so you can figure out which one's best.
1. Amex Blue Cash Preferred: The high-powered grocery specialist
For anyone who spends heavily at U.S. supermarkets, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. The 6% rate on groceries at U.S. supermarkets is among the highest you'll find on any top cash back card -- although there is a spending cap to keep in mind.
You'll get:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Up to $120 a year in credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Worth noting: The 6% rate applies to "U.S. supermarkets" specifically -- not shopping clubs like Costco or Sam's Club, and not superstores like Walmart or Target. If you're frequently shopping at those places, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred loses some of its luster.
There's also a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But the card more than makes up for that with the streaming credits -- if you actually use them.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The no-hassle alternative
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card probably won't out-earn the Amex Blue Cash Preferred at the grocery store -- but for a lot of people, the simplicity of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can easily win out.
That's because it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no spending limits to worry about or bonus categories to track. Grocery store runs, gas station stops, and online purchases earn the same 2% cash rewards.
If you don't want to mess around with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's spending caps and strict "supermarket" designation, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great way to save on groceries -- and much, much more.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Which card is right for you?
The simple answer here is: It depends how much you spend on groceries, and whether you're able to use the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's streaming credit.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred caps its 6% grocery rate at $6,000 per year, or $500/month. Within that cap, here's how the two cards compare, after accounting for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's annual fee after year one:
|Monthly Grocery Spend
|Amex Blue Cash Preferred Earnings (6%)
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Earnings (2%)
|Amex Blue Cash Preferred Advantage After $95 Annual Fee (see rates and fees)
|$100
|$72
|$24
|($23)
|$200
|$144
|$48
|$1
|$300
|$216
|$72
|$49
|$400
|$288
|$96
|$97
|$500
|$360
|$120
|$145
As you can see, at about $200 a month in grocery spending, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred starts pulling ahead of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Below that, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's $0 annual fee and flat 2% cash rewards rate are hard to argue with.
But that doesn't factor in the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's $120 a year in streaming credits. That's more than enough to cover the $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) in year two and beyond, which changes the math entirely.
If you already spend on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred isn't just a top grocery card -- it becomes one of the better cash back cards out there, period.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Costco Wholesale, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here