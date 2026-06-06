Amex Business Gold vs. Business Platinum: Which Card Is Better in 2026?
The American Express® Business Gold Card and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express share a lot of the same DNA. They're two of the more valuable business cards out there, with great perks and sky-high welcome bonus offers to boot.
But there are a bunch of key differences, too. The American Express Business Gold Card has a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees), built for businesses that spend heavily in a few key categories. The Amex Business Platinum Card, meanwhile, is a travel-friendly card with a whopping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and more than enough perks to make up for it.
Which is right for you? Here's how to know in 2026.
American Express Business Gold Card: Best for high-category spenders
The American Express Business Gold Card is essentially a set-it-and-forget-it rewards machine, with some valuable perks sprinkled on top. You'll get:
- $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions
- $240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.
- Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That 4X earning rate can be great for predictable business spending in areas like advertising, shipping, or office supplies. Even if you don't spend close to $150,000 a year, you can earn hundreds in rewards from this category alone.
The credits are more modest than the Amex Business Platinum Card's, but still plenty valuable. If you can actually use even one or of them, you'll knock off a meaningful chunk of the $375 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
Amex Business Platinum Card: Best for frequent business travelers
The American Express Business Gold Card is a solid option -- but to be honest, the Amex Business Platinum Card is a different beast entirely. If you're willing to pay an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you can get:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- A 35% points rebate when you book flights through Amex Travel using Membership Rewards points on a selected qualifying airline.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The earning rates are great, too. You can get 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. You'll earn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
It's worth reiterating: The Amex Business Platinum Card's annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees). That's a real commitment, even for the most high-spending businesses out there. But for business owners who travel frequently and can use even a portion of those credits, it can actually be a bargain.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
Which Amex business card is right for you?
For small business owners who just want to maximize rewards on day-to-day spending, the American Express Business Gold Card is much easier to justify. The 4X earning structure is flexible and automatic, and the $375 fee (see rates and fees) is definitely an easier sell.
The Amex Business Platinum Card, meanwhile, really only makes sense for big spenders and frequent business travelers. If that's you, though, the card can be pretty huge for your bottom line. You've got strong earning rates, thousands of dollars a year in annual perks, and one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've ever seen -- if you can earn it.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here