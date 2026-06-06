Amex Business Gold vs. Business Platinum: Which Card Is Better in 2026?

The American Express® Business Gold Card and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express share a lot of the same DNA. They're two of the more valuable business cards out there, with great perks and sky-high welcome bonus offers to boot.

But there are a bunch of key differences, too. The American Express Business Gold Card has a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees), built for businesses that spend heavily in a few key categories. The Amex Business Platinum Card, meanwhile, is a travel-friendly card with a whopping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and more than enough perks to make up for it.

Which is right for you? Here's how to know in 2026.

American Express Business Gold Card: Best for high-category spenders

The American Express Business Gold Card is essentially a set-it-and-forget-it rewards machine, with some valuable perks sprinkled on top. You'll get:

$300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions

$240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.

Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores. $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.

Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card. Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases

4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)

on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter) 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™

on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That 4X earning rate can be great for predictable business spending in areas like advertising, shipping, or office supplies. Even if you don't spend close to $150,000 a year, you can earn hundreds in rewards from this category alone.

The credits are more modest than the Amex Business Platinum Card's, but still plenty valuable. If you can actually use even one or of them, you'll knock off a meaningful chunk of the $375 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.