Amex Cardholders: Save $60 if You Have YouTube TV With This Offer

If you're like me, your streaming bill keeps creeping higher every year. That's why I always keep an eye out for easy wins on my credit cards, like these Amex Offers. And right now, there's a pretty sweet one for YouTube TV.

Here's the deal: Eligible American Express cardholders can get $20 back on their YouTube TV subscription up to three times. That's a total of $60 in statement credits if you maximize it.

How the offer works

This is a targeted Amex Offer, so you'll need to check your online account or app to see if it's available on one of your cards. If you see it, just click "Add to Card."

The details are simple:

Spend $49.99 or more on YouTube TV, and you'll get a $20 statement credit .

on YouTube TV, and you'll get a . You can use it up to three times.

The offer is valid until March 20, 2026.

That means if you pay $72.99 a month (the current standard YouTube TV price), you'll qualify every billing cycle until you hit the three-credit cap.

Where it applies

Only charges made directly with YouTube TV qualify. That means you need to pay through tv.youtube.com or the YouTube TV app. If you're billed through Apple, Roku, or another third-party service, those payments won't trigger the credit.

It also only applies to YouTube TV itself, not other YouTube Premium or Google services.

Why this is worth it

Think of it this way: If you're paying $72.99 a month, this credit drops your effective price to about $52.99 for three months. That's a pretty big savings for something you're already watching.

And unlike coupons or promo codes, there's nothing extra to do. Once you add the offer to your card, the credits show up automatically on your statement a few days after the charge.

Amex cards routinely have some of the best offers and perks on the market. Check out our list of the best Amex cards to start putting your regular spending to work.

Other ways to stack savings

If you've got more than one Amex card, check them all. These offers are targeted, so it may appear on one card but not another. Sometimes it even shows up on business cards.

You can also pair this with other deals. Chase and Bank of America are running similar promos right now, but those only give you a single $20 back. Amex's three-time structure is much stronger.

Don't leave money on the table

I've written about credit cards for years, and Amex Offers are one of the easiest ways to save real money. If you're already paying for YouTube TV, this is a no-brainer. Just check your account, add the offer, and enjoy the credits rolling in.

If you're looking for easy wins like this, make sure you're also using the right rewards card for your everyday spending.