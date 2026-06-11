Amex Gold vs. Business Gold: Which Card Is Better in 2026?

You might assume the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Business Gold Card are pretty similar -- and they do have some things in common. Both have valuable 4X categories, a great welcome bonus offer, and an annual fee in the same range.

Aside from that, though, they're pretty different.

Not everyone will qualify for the American Express Business Gold Card -- but if you do, you've got a real decision to make between the two cards. Here's what to know, and how to find out which is right for you.

Amex Gold Card: The everyday spending powerhouse

The Amex Gold Card got a meaningful refresh a few months back, and it's honestly better than it's ever been. The annual fee is $325 (see rates and fees), but the rewards structure and perks still make it plenty easy to save.

You'll get:

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual dining credits

$100 in annual Resy credits

A $100 annual hotel credit (The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay)

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines

2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The annual statement credits alone total $524 in annual value. There's also a one-time $96 statement credit when you pay for an annual Uber One membership, available through Oct. 30, 2026. Plus, you'll now get complimentary Hertz Five Star status, which gets you counter skips at select locations, a free additional driver, and vehicle upgrade opportunities. Terms apply.

In short, the Amex Gold Card offers plenty of ways to save on both travel and everyday expenses, making it a top luxury card option for all kinds of cardholders.

Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.