Amex Gold vs. Business Gold: Which Card Is Better in 2026?
You might assume the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Business Gold Card are pretty similar -- and they do have some things in common. Both have valuable 4X categories, a great welcome bonus offer, and an annual fee in the same range.
Aside from that, though, they're pretty different.
Not everyone will qualify for the American Express Business Gold Card -- but if you do, you've got a real decision to make between the two cards. Here's what to know, and how to find out which is right for you.
Amex Gold Card: The everyday spending powerhouse
The Amex Gold Card got a meaningful refresh a few months back, and it's honestly better than it's ever been. The annual fee is $325 (see rates and fees), but the rewards structure and perks still make it plenty easy to save.
You'll get:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual dining credits
- $100 in annual Resy credits
- A $100 annual hotel credit (The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay)
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits
- 5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App
- 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines
- 2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The annual statement credits alone total $524 in annual value. There's also a one-time $96 statement credit when you pay for an annual Uber One membership, available through Oct. 30, 2026. Plus, you'll now get complimentary Hertz Five Star status, which gets you counter skips at select locations, a free additional driver, and vehicle upgrade opportunities. Terms apply.
In short, the Amex Gold Card offers plenty of ways to save on both travel and everyday expenses, making it a top luxury card option for all kinds of cardholders.
Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
-
- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
- Updated! $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- New! As an American Express® Gold Card Member, you can enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status. Enjoy benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
- Take advantage of a $100 credit towards eligible charges* at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide when you book The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App **. *Eligible charges vary by property. **The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay.
- Book your travel through the Amex Travel App with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
American Express Business Gold Card: A business card that adapts to your spending
When it comes to earning rates, the American Express Business Gold Card works a bit differently than most. Rather than rewarding specific fixed categories, it automatically earns 4X on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle on the first $150,000 in combined purchases.
For a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get:
- $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions
- $240 a year in "flexible business credits" to use at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits
- Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you're a business owner already paying for ChatGPT Business and running a Squarespace site, those two credits alone nearly cover the annual fee. Then, just run up a tab with the American Express Business Gold Card in whatever categories you spend the most in, and enjoy 4X points on all those purchases.
Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
-
- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
-
- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
Which Amex Gold card is right for you?
Make no mistake: For most people, the personal Amex Gold Card is the stronger choice. If you spend heavily on restaurants and groceries, the math works in your favor pretty quickly. And the updated credits make the card as accessible as it's ever been.
There's also the fact that not everyone will qualify for a business card like the American Express Business Gold Card -- you'll at least need a side hustle or side gig to land it.
I'd go with the personal Amex Gold Card if you want a perk-heavy travel card without committing to something like the American Express Platinum Card®.
The American Express Business Gold Card, meanwhile, makes more sense if you're a small business owner who spends a lot in a few concentrated categories. Also, the ChatGPT Business credit alone can make the card worth a look, assuming you're already using AI in your daily workflow.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here