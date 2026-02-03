Amex Gold vs. Platinum: Which Is Better in 2026?

The American Express Platinum Card® and American Express® Gold Card are two of the best luxury cards out there -- but it's unlikely you need both in your wallet. So the question becomes: Which one is right for you?

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card® and the less valuable, but also less expensive, Amex Gold Card.

Platinum Card®: Unlock $3,500+ in perks

Yes, the Platinum Card® comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but once you pay it, you'll get a grand total of more than $3,500 in potential annual value. You'll get perks like:

$600 in annual hotel credits

$400 in annual Resy credits

$300 in annual lululemon credits

$300 in annual digital entertainment credits

$200 Oura Ring credit

$120 in annual Uber One Credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The Platinum Card® is built, first and foremost, for frequent flyers and big spenders. If that sounds like you, this card is pretty much as good as you can do. Its perks can easily save you thousands a year on travel and lifestyle purchases.