Amex Gold vs. Platinum: Which Is Better in 2026?

Which do you like more: Platinum or gold? When it comes to jewelry, it's (mostly) personal preference. When it comes to credit cards, chances are there's a right -- and wrong -- answer.

The American Express® Gold Card and American Express Platinum Card® are two of the more valuable travel cards out there. But it's unlikely you need both -- and depending on your lifestyle and spending habits, one can be a much better choice than the other.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card® vs. Amex Gold Card and which is right for you in 2026.

Perks: Platinum Card® is the clear winner

The Platinum Card® is one of the priciest cards you can get, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But with more than $3,500 in potential annual value, the card can easily be worth it. You'll enjoy benefits like:

$600 in annual hotel credits (THC required a minimum two-night stay)

$300 a year in "digital entertainment" credits to use on streaming services and more

An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

When it comes to total value, the Amex Gold Card can't compete with the Platinum Card® (nor is it trying to). But you'll get more than enough to cover its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), including:

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual dining credits

$100 in annual Resy credits

A $100 annual hotel credit (minimum two-night booking required)

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Put simply, the Platinum Card® is the cream of the luxury travel card crop. Not many cards can compete with its thousands of dollars in perks, including the Amex Gold Card. That makes it a top-flight option (no pun intended) for travelers.

If you're not worried about cost and want the most perks possible: Go with the Platinum Card®.