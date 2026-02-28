Amex Gold vs. Platinum: Which Is Better in 2026?
Which do you like more: Platinum or gold? When it comes to jewelry, it's (mostly) personal preference. When it comes to credit cards, chances are there's a right -- and wrong -- answer.
The American Express® Gold Card and American Express Platinum Card® are two of the more valuable travel cards out there. But it's unlikely you need both -- and depending on your lifestyle and spending habits, one can be a much better choice than the other.
Here's what to know about the Platinum Card® vs. Amex Gold Card and which is right for you in 2026.
Perks: Platinum Card® is the clear winner
The Platinum Card® is one of the priciest cards you can get, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But with more than $3,500 in potential annual value, the card can easily be worth it. You'll enjoy benefits like:
- $600 in annual hotel credits (THC required a minimum two-night stay)
- $300 a year in "digital entertainment" credits to use on streaming services and more
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
When it comes to total value, the Amex Gold Card can't compete with the Platinum Card® (nor is it trying to). But you'll get more than enough to cover its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), including:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual dining credits
- $100 in annual Resy credits
- A $100 annual hotel credit (minimum two-night booking required)
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Put simply, the Platinum Card® is the cream of the luxury travel card crop. Not many cards can compete with its thousands of dollars in perks, including the Amex Gold Card. That makes it a top-flight option (no pun intended) for travelers.
If you're not worried about cost and want the most perks possible: Go with the Platinum Card®.
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Earning rates: Amex Gold Card might have the edge
Would it surprise you to know that you might be able to earn more rewards with the Amex Gold Card than the Platinum Card®?
It's true. With the Amex Gold Card, you'll get:
- 4X points on restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
The Platinum Card®, meanwhile, earns:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
The Amex Gold Card's earning rates on restaurants and supermarkets are the difference here. If you spend a lot on dining and groceries, and not as much on travel, the Amex Gold Card is a clear winner.
And since it's less than half the cost of the Platinum Card®, you won't have to worry about using tons of perks to justify a sky-high annual fee.
If you want an everyday option that's more budget-friendly: Go with the Amex Gold Card.
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
Deciding between the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card
For you, the difference may come down to the welcome bonus offers on the two cards -- how many points you qualify for, and if you can spend enough to earn them:
- Platinum Card®: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
- Amex Gold Card: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point, which means the maximum bonuses are worth $1,750 and $1,000 in travel rewards, respectively, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. And they could be worth even more if you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners.
No matter how you slice it, the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card are great options for luxury travel. With a little planning, though, you can choose the one that's right for you and really start saving.
Our Research Expert
