Amex Gold vs. Platinum: Which Is Better in 2026?

The American Express® Gold Card and the American Express Platinum Card® have reputations as two of the best high-end cards on the market. The names alone scream "luxury."

These cards are very different, though -- and one of them is much better, in my opinion. Still, the best choice for you depends on your spending, and some people may even want to get both cards.

Let's dive into the details and see which card comes out on top.

American Express® Gold Card

The American Express® Gold Card offers generous rewards for dining and groceries, but its annual fee is only worth it for some users.

Annual fee: $325 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Top earning rates:

4X points on restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

Other benefits:

$10 per month in Uber Cash

$84 Dunkin' credit: up to $7 in monthly statement credits for purchases at U.S. Dunkin' locations

$100 Resy credit: up to $50 in semiannual statement credits for purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants

$120 dining credit: up to $10 in monthly statement credits for purchases at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Is the Amex Gold Card worth it?

The Amex Gold Card is worth it if you:

Take full advantage of a couple of credits

Have very high grocery and dining spending

Transfer your Membership Rewards points to Amex's hotel and airline partners for more value

If you do at least two of the above, then the Amex Gold Card can easily outclass other grocery and dining cards. If not, then you're better off using a card with a lower (or no) annual fee.

