Amex Platinum Adds $300 Lululemon Credit: Here's How to Max It Out

A new perk just dropped on The Platinum Card® from American Express, and this one's a little unexpected: up to $300 in annual credits at lululemon (terms apply; enrollment required).

But before you sprint to the checkout line, here's the catch: The credit comes in $75 chunks each quarter. Use it or lose it. And with a little strategy, you can stretch that $300.

How the new lululemon credit works

The refreshed Amex Platinum Card's new lululemon credit works like this:

The credit is split into $75 per calendar quarter (Jan.-March, April-June, July-Sept., Oct.-Dec.).

(Jan.-March, April-June, July-Sept., Oct.-Dec.). You have to enroll first in your Amex account before purchases qualify.

in your Amex account before purchases qualify. Credits only apply to purchases made directly with lululemon (in-store, online, or through their app).

Swipe past the deadline, and the unused credit vanishes. So timing matters.

Ways to maximize your $300

The obvious play is grabbing $75 worth of gear every quarter. But there are smarter ways to squeeze extra value out of the perk: