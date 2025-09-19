Amex Platinum Benefits: Your Guide to the 2025 Update
The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major update, including a higher annual fee and several new and improved benefits.
The Amex Platinum Card has long been known as a premium travel card, but it's looking more and more like a "lifestyle" card. That said, the new perks are extremely valuable -- and the card's top-shelf travel perks have only gotten better.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Amex Platinum Card update.
Annual fee
The Amex Platinum Card's annual fee rose from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees). That's one of the highest annual fees of any consumer card.
New benefits
$120 Uber One credit
This credit covers the cost of an annual Uber One subscription, which gets you $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats orders, discounts on Uber rides, special promos, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
$400 Resy credit
Resy is an online restaurant reservation platform that includes over 10,000 restaurants in the U.S. and abroad -- mostly in major metropolitan areas.
Amex Platinum Card holders can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when they use the Amex Platinum Card to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
$300 lululemon credit
Get up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Amex Platinum Card for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
$200 Oura Ring credit
The Oura Ring is a wearable smart ring that monitors health metrics like your heart rate and activity levels. The linked smartphone app provides health insights and tips on how to sleep better, meet fitness goals, and more.
You can get up to $200 in statement credits when you use the Amex Platinum Card to purchase an Oura Ring at Ouraring.com each calendar year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Improved benefits
$600 hotel credit
Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card. Terms apply.
That's $400 higher than the previous hotel credit of $200 per year.
$209 CLEAR® Plus credit
This credit went up by $10 per year to match the current cost of an annual CLEAR® Plus membership, which lets you skip security lines at 59 U.S. airports. So this service is still essentially free when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
$300 digital entertainment credit
Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Amex Platinum Card to subscribe to your choice of one or more of the following…
- Disney+
- A Disney+ bundle
- ESPN+
- Hulu
- The New York Times
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- The Wall Street Journal
- YouTube Premium
- YouTube TV
…or make eligible purchases with these partners. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
This credit has gone up by $60 a year. Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV are new additions to the streaming lineup, too.
"Soft" benefits
There are also some new Amex Platinum Card benefits that don't have a fixed value.
Complimentary Leaders Club Sterling Status from The Leading Hotels of the World®
The Leading Hotels of the World® is a collection of luxury hotels, which can be booked through Amex Travel for the usual cardholder perks. Leaders Club Sterling Status gets you a 5% Leader Club points bonus on qualifying stays, five pre-arrival upgrades annually, and other on-property perks. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Platinum Nights by Resy
This grants you special access to reservations on select nights at participating in-demand Resy restaurants with your Amex Platinum Card. This only includes select restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Limited-edition "mirror" design
This new design gives the card a striking mirror finish, unlike any card I've seen. Existing cardholders can replace their cards with the mirror design, but they'll want to act fast. If you prefer the classic look, that's still an option.
Is the Amex Platinum Card still worth it?
The short answer: If you loved the old Amex Platinum Card, then odds are you'll really love the new one. The annual fee may have gone up by $200, but the old benefits were either unchanged or improved, and the new benefits are worth far more than $200.
The card still offers:
- A welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to the Global Lounge Collection®
- $155 Walmart+ credit
- $200 in Uber Cash per year
- $100 in annual Saks Fifth Avenue credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
…as well as the same purchase protection, travel insurance, and other perks that Amex Platinum Card holders enjoyed before.
As always, whether this card is right for you comes down to how you spend. Many people can recoup the annual fee several times over through credits and points. For them, the Amex Platinum Card looks better than ever, as the new credits make it pretty easy to justify the higher annual fee. A few date nights, a few new pieces of athleisure wear, and a stay at a high-end hotel could make that $200 hike look like a bargain.
But if you don't think you'll use many of those credits -- without spending more than you normally would -- then the Amex Platinum Card may cost you more than it's worth. In that case, check out our list of the best travel cards for more options, including cards with low or no annual fees.
