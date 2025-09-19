Amex Platinum Benefits: Your Guide to the 2025 Update

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major update, including a higher annual fee and several new and improved benefits.

The Amex Platinum Card has long been known as a premium travel card, but it's looking more and more like a "lifestyle" card. That said, the new perks are extremely valuable -- and the card's top-shelf travel perks have only gotten better.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Amex Platinum Card update.

Annual fee

The Amex Platinum Card's annual fee rose from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees). That's one of the highest annual fees of any consumer card.

New benefits

$120 Uber One credit

This credit covers the cost of an annual Uber One subscription, which gets you $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats orders, discounts on Uber rides, special promos, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

$400 Resy credit

Resy is an online restaurant reservation platform that includes over 10,000 restaurants in the U.S. and abroad -- mostly in major metropolitan areas.

Amex Platinum Card holders can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when they use the Amex Platinum Card to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

$300 lululemon credit

Get up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Amex Platinum Card for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

$200 Oura Ring credit

The Oura Ring is a wearable smart ring that monitors health metrics like your heart rate and activity levels. The linked smartphone app provides health insights and tips on how to sleep better, meet fitness goals, and more.

You can get up to $200 in statement credits when you use the Amex Platinum Card to purchase an Oura Ring at Ouraring.com each calendar year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.