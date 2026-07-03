Amex Platinum Can Now Save You up to $475 on Bose Speakers, Nordstrom, and More

As of July 1, American Express Platinum Card® members now have access to five new Amex Offers worth up to $475 in statement credits. The offers cover Nordstrom, TUMI, Bose, Perplexity, and Eight Sleep. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

None of them are worth opening the card by themselves, but if you already carry the Platinum Card® and were eyeing any of these purchases, it's free money for spending you might do anyway.

What's in the new Amex Offers bundle

Amex Offers are targeted deals, not automatic discounts, so you have to add each one to your card before you buy. Here's what's live as of July 1 if you have the Platinum Card®:

Nordstrom: Spend $200 or more, get $50 back

TUMI: Spend $250 or more, get $50 back

Bose: Spend $300 or more, get $75 back

Perplexity: Spend $200 or more, get up to $100 back

Eight Sleep: Spend $1,000 or more, get $200 back

Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

There are also some new Amex Travel offers available if you're booking summer travel. Platinum Card® members can browse more than 450 hotel offers through Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection. Select offers require travel by Sept. 30, 2026.

How to add an Amex Offer to your card

You have to enroll before you spend, or the Amex Offer credit won't apply. Don't worry, it's super easy though.

Just log into the Amex app or your account online, open the Offers tab, and tap "Add to Card" on each deal you want. Then when you make your purchase with that same card, the statement credit typically posts within a few weeks.

Enrolling doesn't mean you have to make the purchase, so it's OK if you enroll in an offer then change your mind. It's better than forgetting to enroll completely and not getting the credit after a purchase.

What the Platinum Card® offers year-round

The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) buys more than occasional retail promos. The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the top luxury cards for a reason. It comes with access to over 1,550 airport lounges, up to $600 in hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay), a $400 dining credit through Resy, Uber Cash worth up to $200 a year, and much more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

This card makes the most sense for frequent travelers and high spenders who'll actually use those built-in perks month after month. Amex Offers rotate constantly, so make sure the standing benefits justify the fee on their own.