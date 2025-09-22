Amex Platinum Card Annual Fee Increase: Here's What You Get
The Platinum Card® from American Express has always been known for its sky-high perks and equally high annual fee, but the latest refresh cranks that annual fee up to $895 (see rates and fees).
That's nearly $200 more than before and one of the most expensive mainstream rewards cards I've seen. But Amex didn't just raise the price, it's stacking on a new lineup of lifestyle and travel benefits that could add thousands in value if you actually use them.
What's changing with the Amex Platinum Card
- Annual fee increase: The fee now stands at $895. That makes the Amex Platinum Card pricier than competitors like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795) and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395).
- Expanded credits:
- $400 Resy Credit: Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining through Resy (enrollment required).
- $600 Hotel Credit: Annual credits on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC).
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Expanded to include more streaming and news services.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Annual credit for eligible lululemon purchases.
- $200 Oura Ring Credit: Toward eligible purchases of the Oura Ring health wearable.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
- Exclusive experiences: Platinum Nights by Resy (curated dining events) and automatic Leaders Club Sterling Status with The Leading Hotels of the World®.
And of course, the card keeps its core benefits: access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide, Hilton and Marriott Gold status, CLEAR® Plus and Uber Cash credits, and 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Is it worth $895?
Yeah, $895 is a lot of money to hand over for a piece of plastic (well, metal). But if you're a frequent traveler who knows how to stack perks, it's not hard to get that back.
- Two nights booked through Fine Hotels + Resorts can unlock the $600 hotel credit, plus on-property perks like free breakfast and late checkout (terms apply).
- If you dine through Resy regularly, that's another $400 in value (terms apply).
- Add in lounge access, CLEAR, and Uber Cash, and the card easily pushes past $3,500 in annual potential value by Amex's math.
The key word there is potential. If you're not traveling often, or if you won't realistically use the credits, the Amex Platinum Card starts to feel less like a lifestyle upgrade and more like an $895 coupon book.
Who should skip it
This Amex Platinum Card refresh makes the card a tougher sell for casual users. If you prefer a straightforward rewards setup -- or you just don't travel enough to squeeze value from luxury hotels and dining perks -- you're better off with something simpler (and cheaper). Cards like the American Express® Gold Card or Capital One Venture X Card give you strong rewards at a fraction of the cost.
Who should still consider it
If you hit the airport monthly, book upscale hotels, and love curated experiences, the Amex Platinum Card is still in a league of its own. Lounge access alone can justify a big chunk of the fee, and the added dining, hotel, and lifestyle credits push the math even further in your favor.
My take
The Platinum Card® from American Express is expensive, but for the right cardholder, it's also one of the most rewarding options out there. If your lifestyle naturally lines up with the perks, you can come out way ahead. If not, $895 will sting every time the fee posts.
Check out our full review of The Platinum Card® from American Express and apply now to unlock premium travel perks, lifestyle credits, and access to experiences you won't find anywhere else.
