Amex Platinum Card Annual Fee Increase: Here's What You Get

The Platinum Card® from American Express has always been known for its sky-high perks and equally high annual fee, but the latest refresh cranks that annual fee up to $895 (see rates and fees).

That's nearly $200 more than before and one of the most expensive mainstream rewards cards I've seen. But Amex didn't just raise the price, it's stacking on a new lineup of lifestyle and travel benefits that could add thousands in value if you actually use them.

What's changing with the Amex Platinum Card

Annual fee increase: The fee now stands at $895. That makes the Amex Platinum Card pricier than competitors like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795) and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395).

Expanded credits: $400 Resy Credit: Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining through Resy (enrollment required). $600 Hotel Credit: Annual credits on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC). $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Expanded to include more streaming and news services. $300 lululemon Credit: Annual credit for eligible lululemon purchases. $200 Oura Ring Credit: Toward eligible purchases of the Oura Ring health wearable. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Exclusive experiences: Platinum Nights by Resy (curated dining events) and automatic Leaders Club Sterling Status with The Leading Hotels of the World®.

And of course, the card keeps its core benefits: access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide, Hilton and Marriott Gold status, CLEAR® Plus and Uber Cash credits, and 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.