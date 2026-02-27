Amex Platinum Card vs. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Which Card Earns More in 2026?

If you're paying $895 a year (see rates and fees) for the American Express Platinum Card® or $395 a year for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), you want to know one thing: Which one actually earns more?

Both the Platinum Card® and the Capital One Venture X Card are positioned as premium travel cards, and both promise elevated rewards. But they earn very differently. Let's run the math.

The earning structure at a glance

Platinum Card®

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

1X points on other purchases

Capital One Venture X Card

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Right away, you'll notice the split.

The Platinum Card® wins big in very specific categories. The Capital One Venture X Card wins on everyday spending.