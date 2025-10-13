Amex Platinum Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus. Find Out Your Offer Now

A few weeks ago, the American Express Platinum Card® added nearly $1,500 in new and expanded perks -- and it's still offering the same massive welcome bonus.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Combine that max offer with the card's $3,500 in annual perks, and you've got enough potential first-year value to justify the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) five times over.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®'s current welcome bonus.

A bonus with huge value potential

Right now, the Platinum Card® is offering one of its most valuable welcome bonuses of all time -- but your exact value will vary.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

That means that with the best offer, you can get a points haul worth $1,750 in travel rewards at a value of $0.01 per point. Even a lower offer of, say, 100,000 points would be worth a whopping $1,000 in travel.

American Express limits all welcome offers to once per lifetime, per card. That means if you've ever owned the Platinum Card®, you probably won't be eligible for this bonus.

If you are eligible, though, now's definitely the time to apply. That's one of the most valuable welcome bonuses we've seen on any card, period.

Ready to land your sky-high bonus? Read our full Platinum Card® review to apply today.