Amex Platinum Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus. Find Out Your Offer Now

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards on the market, with over $3,500 in annual perks. So it shouldn't be a surprise that it's got a fantastic welcome offer to match.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Ready to start earning? Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®'s current welcome bonus.

A bonus worth up to $1,750 in travel rewards

The Platinum Card® comes with a lucrative points haul -- but your exact value will vary. At most, you can as high as 175,000 for spending $8,000 on eligible purchases in your first 6 months.

What are 175,000 Amex points worth, you might ask? Good question: At $0.01 per point, that's worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, or even more if you move your points to one of Amex's transfer partners.

Even a lower offer of, say, 100,000 points would be worth $1,000 in travel. Not too shabby.

Just note that American Express limits all welcome offers to once per lifetime, per card. That means if you've ever owned the Platinum Card®, you probably won't be eligible for this bonus.

If you are eligible, though, now's absolutely the time to apply. That's one of the most valuable welcome bonuses I've seen on any card -- which means probably it won't last long.