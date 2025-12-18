Amex Platinum Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus. Find Out Your Offer Now

A little heads up if you've even casually looked at the American Express Platinum Card® lately.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

At the top end, that welcome offer alone is enough to cover the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) twice over -- before you even touch the perks. And that's where things get really interesting. The Platinum Card® now comes packed with a $3,500+ annual perks bundle, making it one of the strongest overall deals we've seen on a luxury travel card.

Here's what to know, and how to check your personalized offer.

A huge potential welcome bonus

The Platinum Card® is known for offering big-time welcome bonuses, and the current promo is one of the highest we've seen.

That's a generous timeline, and if you're eligible for the max offer, those points could be worth $1,750 when redeemed for travel through Amex at $0.01 per point (estimated by Motley Fool Money).

Even lower-tier offers (like 100,000 points) still pack a punch, with roughly $1,000 in travel value.

How to check your offer: Just start the application and Amex will show you which welcome offer you're eligible for before anything is finalized. You'll see whether you're approved with no credit score impact, and then decide if you want to move forward.