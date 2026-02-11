Amex Platinum Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus Offer. Find Out Your Offer Now

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the best travel cards you'll find, period -- and it's got a welcome bonus offer to match.

While your exact mileage will (literally) vary, the Platinum Card®'s current welcome bonus offer is one of the best I've ever seen no matter how you slice it. Plus, if you earn the bonus and maximize the Platinum Card®'s long list of travel perks, you can actually cover the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) more than three times over in your first year.

Here's what to know and how to get started.

Welcome offer: Earn as high as 175,000 points

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Redeem the maximum offer points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, and Motley Fool Money estimates that you're looking at a sky-high $1,750 in travel rewards, bare minimum. Plus, by transferring your rewards to one of Amex's hotel or airline partners, you could get even more value.

Again, you may not qualify for this top offer -- but even if you land, say, 100,000 points, you're looking at $1,000+ in travel rewards. Not bad.