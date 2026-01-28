Amex Platinum Offers a Massive Welcome Offer. Find Out Your Offer Now

If you're hip to the world of credit cards, you probably know that a card's welcome offer can be one of the most valuable things it has to offer. The American Express Platinum Card®, one of the best luxury travel cards out there, is no exception.

Right now, the Platinum Card® is offering one of the most valuable welcome bonus offers I've ever seen, period. Your exact value will vary -- but no matter how you slice it, between the welcome offer and the card's long list of ongoing perks, the Platinum Card® is the cream of the crop when you want to travel in style.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®'s current bonus and how to earn it today.

Earn as high as 175,000 points

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

With the maximum bonus, you're earning a baseline of $1,750 in travel rewards at a Motley Fool Money estimated valuation of $0.01 per point -- or even more if you move your points to one of Amex's transfer partners. Even one of the card's lower bonuses is easily worth $1,000 toward your next flight or hotel stay.

Just keep in mind that American Express limits all welcome offers to once per lifetime, per card. That means if you've ever owned the Platinum Card®, you probably won't be eligible for this bonus.

If you are eligible, though, now's absolutely the time to apply. That's one of the most valuable welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card -- which means it probably won't last forever.