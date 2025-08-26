Amex Platinum Refresh: Here's Everything You Need to Know
We've seen this before: When Amex announces it's "refreshing" The Platinum Card® from American Express, it usually means two things: flashier perks and a higher annual fee. And 2025 is likely no different.
American Express has confirmed a major refresh for the Amex Platinum Card before the end of the year. That makes right now a crucial window if you're thinking about applying. Locking in the current $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) for your first year could save you hundreds of dollars while giving you time to test drive the card's new benefits.
Let's dig into everything you need to know.
What's changing with the Amex Platinum Card
Amex hasn't revealed every detail yet, but here's what we know so far:
- Likely annual fee hike coming: Multiple reports suggest the Amex Platinum Card's annual fee will jump up by the time the refresh goes live.
- Perks and credits could be expanding: Expect new lifestyle and travel credits, but more in the "coupon book" style Amex has leaned on recently -- valuable if you'll use them, wasted if you won't.
- Potential shifts in earning and redemption: Insiders point to updates in the Membership Rewards® ecosystem, possibly boosting travel redemptions through Amex Travel while narrowing value elsewhere.
Why it matters if you apply now
Here's the play: if you apply before the refresh, you'll lock in the current $695 fee for your first year. That could give you:
- A chance to test new perks at the old price.
- Potential to "double dip" annual credits if the refresh rolls over benefits at a different time.
- Breathing room before higher fees kick in.
Think of it as paying yesterday's prices for tomorrow's perks.
The math behind the potential annual fee bump
Let's say the fee rises from $695 to $795. That's an extra $100 out of pocket each year. Over just three years, you're out $300 more for essentially the same core travel perks you get today, like airport lounge access and elite hotel status. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you grab the card now, you sidestep that first $100 increase. Combine that with the chance to stack credits twice in your first year, and you could easily offset $500 or more in value just by timing your application.
Learn more about the Amex Platinum Card in our full review and apply today to take advantage of the current annual fee.
Who the card still makes sense for
Despite the $695 price tag, the Amex Platinum Card remains one of the best cards for frequent travelers. The lounge access alone (Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass, Delta Sky Club when flying Delta) can be worth hundreds every year. Add in the $200 airline fee credit, hotel upgrades, and Uber credits, and the math works out fast if you travel even semi-regularly. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The real question is whether you'll use the credits Amex offers. If they align with your lifestyle, the card will keep its crown. If they don't, a higher fee could sting.
The takeaway
Amex is likely about to make the Amex Platinum Card shinier, pricier, and either more rewarding or more frustrating. If you've been on the fence, this might be your best window to apply and lock in today's offer before the refresh takes hold.
You can compare the best travel credit cards here for alternatives, but if the Amex Platinum Card fits your habits, moving before the refresh could be one of the easiest financial wins you make this year.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here
