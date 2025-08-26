Amex Platinum Refresh: Here's Everything You Need to Know

We've seen this before: When Amex announces it's "refreshing" The Platinum Card® from American Express, it usually means two things: flashier perks and a higher annual fee. And 2025 is likely no different.

American Express has confirmed a major refresh for the Amex Platinum Card before the end of the year. That makes right now a crucial window if you're thinking about applying. Locking in the current $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) for your first year could save you hundreds of dollars while giving you time to test drive the card's new benefits.

Let's dig into everything you need to know.

What's changing with the Amex Platinum Card

Amex hasn't revealed every detail yet, but here's what we know so far:

Likely annual fee hike coming : Multiple reports suggest the Amex Platinum Card's annual fee will jump up by the time the refresh goes live.

: Multiple reports suggest the Amex Platinum Card's annual fee will jump up by the time the refresh goes live. Perks and credits could be expanding : Expect new lifestyle and travel credits, but more in the "coupon book" style Amex has leaned on recently -- valuable if you'll use them, wasted if you won't.

: Expect new lifestyle and travel credits, but more in the "coupon book" style Amex has leaned on recently -- valuable if you'll use them, wasted if you won't. Potential shifts in earning and redemption: Insiders point to updates in the Membership Rewards® ecosystem, possibly boosting travel redemptions through Amex Travel while narrowing value elsewhere.

Why it matters if you apply now

Here's the play: if you apply before the refresh, you'll lock in the current $695 fee for your first year. That could give you:

A chance to test new perks at the old price.

Potential to "double dip" annual credits if the refresh rolls over benefits at a different time.

Breathing room before higher fees kick in.

Think of it as paying yesterday's prices for tomorrow's perks.