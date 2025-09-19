Amex Platinum Update: 3 Things You Need to Know

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got its biggest update in years. What does it mean for current and future cardholders?

First, Amex's flagship premium card now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- that's a $200 increase. But it also has a long list of new benefits that more than make up for the price hike, plus all the existing perks cardholders know and love.

Here are three things you need to know about the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.

1. Almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks

First, the Amex Platinum Card added a handful of new perks and expanded some existing ones. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy.

-- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy. $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S.

-- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership.

-- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory.

-- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory. $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- The Amex Platinum Card can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits.

-- The Amex Platinum Card can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

In all, that's $1,490 in new or expanded perks, more than enough to cover the $200 annual fee increase to $895.

