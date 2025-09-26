Amex Platinum Upgraded Its $300 Entertainment Credit -- Here's What's New

The Platinum Card® from American Express just made its digital entertainment credit even more valuable, and it's a perk almost anyone can use. The monthly credit went from $20 to $25, boosting the annual value to $300 (terms apply; enrollment may be required).

On top of that, Amex expanded the list of eligible services, making it easier than ever to apply the credit to subscriptions you already pay for.

Here's a closer look at what's changed.

What's new with the digital entertainment credit

The first upgrade is a higher credit value. The credit increased from $20 per month to $25 per month (terms apply; enrollment may be required), which bumps your total yearly savings from $240 to $300.

That extra $5 a month might seem small, but it could be enough to cover an ad-free plan instead of the basic, ad-supported tier.

The second upgrade is the expanded list of eligible subscriptions. You can now use the $25 monthly statement credit on:

Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle

ESPN+

Hulu

The New York Times

Paramount+

Peacock

The Wall Street Journal

YouTube Premium

YouTube TV

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Probably the most exciting addition is the YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. If you already pay for one of these directly, this is a huge win.