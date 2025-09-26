Amex Platinum Upgraded Its $300 Entertainment Credit -- Here's What's New
The Platinum Card® from American Express just made its digital entertainment credit even more valuable, and it's a perk almost anyone can use. The monthly credit went from $20 to $25, boosting the annual value to $300 (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
On top of that, Amex expanded the list of eligible services, making it easier than ever to apply the credit to subscriptions you already pay for.
Here's a closer look at what's changed.
What's new with the digital entertainment credit
The first upgrade is a higher credit value. The credit increased from $20 per month to $25 per month (terms apply; enrollment may be required), which bumps your total yearly savings from $240 to $300.
That extra $5 a month might seem small, but it could be enough to cover an ad-free plan instead of the basic, ad-supported tier.
The second upgrade is the expanded list of eligible subscriptions. You can now use the $25 monthly statement credit on:
- Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle
- ESPN+
- Hulu
- The New York Times
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- The Wall Street Journal
- YouTube Premium
- YouTube TV
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Probably the most exciting addition is the YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. If you already pay for one of these directly, this is a huge win.
How to use the credits
You'll need to "activate" this perk first. But once you do all the credits will roll in automatically.
Here's the quick step-by-step overview:
- First log into your Amex account and hit "Enroll Now" under card benefits.
- Make sure your subscriptions are billed through the actual provider's website, not a third party like Apple or Roku.
- You must pay the subscriptions with your Amex Platinum Card. These should be monthly billing, not annual payments.
- Statement credits will apply automatically after the services get billed. Credits usually appear in a few days, but can take up to eight weeks.
One important detail: your account gets up to $25 in credits per month, not $25 per subscription. So if you split the credit across multiple services, your total credit still caps at $25.
Other top Amex Platinum Card credits to know
The digital entertainment credit is just one piece of the Amex Platinum Card refresh.
Amex increased the annual fee to $895 (see rates and fees), but the entire benefits package is valued at over $3,500 annually. Here are a few perks worth highlighting:
- $600 Hotel credit: Up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC).
- $400 Resy credit: Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining through Resy (enrollment required).
- $300 lululemon credit: Up to $75 in statement credits each quarter for eligible lululemon purchases (enrollment required).
- $200 Oura ring credit: Toward eligible purchases of the Oura Ring health wearable.
- $200 airline fee credit: Covers incidental fees like checked bags or seat selection.
- $209 CLEAR® Plus credit: For faster airport security.
- $200 Uber Cash: $15 per month, plus a $20 bonus in December, for U.S. rides and Eats.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
And there's so much more. Like access to 1,550+ airport lounges, Hilton and Marriott Gold status, and 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you're eyeing a premium card with travel and lifestyle perks, the Amex Platinum Card leads the pack.
See how the Amex Platinum Card stacks up against other luxury cards here.
