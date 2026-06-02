Amex Platinum, Venture X, Sapphire Reserve: Which Premium Travel Card Is Best?

If you're ready to pay for a premium travel card, the real question isn't whether the perks are worth it -- it's which card's perks are worth it for you.

The American Express Platinum Card®, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) each make a compelling case. They all offer airport lounge access, strong rewards, and annual credits that can offset their fees. But they're built for different kinds of travelers.

Here's my take on each.

1. American Express Platinum Card®: Best for big spenders and luxury travelers

The Platinum Card® carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the highest on this list. But it also gets you maybe the most extensive list of perks on any travel credit card. They include:

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

$600 a year in hotel credits for Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection stays (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$400 a year in Resy dining credits

$300 a year in digital entertainment credits

$200 a year in airline incidental fee credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The credits are substantial -- altogether the card offers more than $3,500 in annual value -- but getting the full value requires some management. In my opinion, this card shines for frequent flyers who practically live in premium lounges and can easily use a chunk of the card's other perks.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.