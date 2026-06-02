Amex Platinum, Venture X, Sapphire Reserve: Which Premium Travel Card Is Best?
If you're ready to pay for a premium travel card, the real question isn't whether the perks are worth it -- it's which card's perks are worth it for you.
The American Express Platinum Card®, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) each make a compelling case. They all offer airport lounge access, strong rewards, and annual credits that can offset their fees. But they're built for different kinds of travelers.
Here's my take on each.
1. American Express Platinum Card®: Best for big spenders and luxury travelers
The Platinum Card® carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the highest on this list. But it also gets you maybe the most extensive list of perks on any travel credit card. They include:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- $600 a year in hotel credits for Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection stays (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $400 a year in Resy dining credits
- $300 a year in digital entertainment credits
- $200 a year in airline incidental fee credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The credits are substantial -- altogether the card offers more than $3,500 in annual value -- but getting the full value requires some management. In my opinion, this card shines for frequent flyers who practically live in premium lounges and can easily use a chunk of the card's other perks.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for flexible rewards
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® carries a $795 annual fee -- and probably the strongest all-around earning structure of the three. Notable perks include:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- $500 in credits for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- Complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions (a $288 annual value)
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
The $300 travel credit is one of the most flexible on this list -- it applies to virtually any travel purchase. I also love Chase's versatile rewards program and long list of transfer partners. If you prioritize flexibility in your travel rewards -- and like the card's list of perks -- I'd go with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. A value of at least $1,500.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Best for premium perks at a low price
At $395 per year (see rates and fees), the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is roughly half the price of the other two -- and it's structured so the annual fee is even easier to cover. Notable perks here include:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- A $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
The flat 2X miles on everything else is one of the card's quiet strengths -- no categories to track, no activation required. Just use this card anywhere and everywhere and get a solid return. Personally, given my aversion to high annual fees, this is the luxury credit card I'd go for without a doubt.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening -- equal to $750 toward travel.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Which premium travel card is right for you?
Here's my simplest possible breakdown of these three great cards:
- If you travel all the time and want the longest list of perks possible, the Platinum Card® delivers the most raw value.
- If you want flexible rewards and earning rates, I'd go with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
- And if you want a legitimate premium card without the sky-high fee, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) is the easiest to justify every year.
The big-picture answer is you can't go wrong with any of these cards. If you use their perks and earning rates -- and especially if you earn their welcome bonuses -- you should be able to easily cover the card's annual fee in the first year and beyond.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here