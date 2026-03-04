Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: The Winner Might Surprise You in March 2026

Straight talk: I think the American Express Platinum Card® is the better luxury card for most people right now.

That might raise some eyebrows -- especially given its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But hear me out.

Both the Platinum Card® and Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) are legitimately great. Both pack in thousands of dollars in annual credits and VIP perks -- more than enough to cover their fees on paper.

The real difference comes down to what kind of traveler you are. If you want VIP treatment, the widest airport lounge access, and a welcome bonus offer that can fund a dream trip, the Platinum Card® edges ahead. Terms apply.

If you're a Chase loyalist, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can still make a lot of sense. Here's how they actually compare in March 2026.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is built for simplicity

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® just got a fee bump -- it now runs $795 a year. That's a big jump, but Chase has stacked the benefits accordingly.

The $300 annual travel credit applies to almost any travel purchase automatically -- no enrollment, no merchant lock-in. The card also includes a $500 credit for stays at The Edit, Chase's curated hotel collection (up to $250 credit every six months, two-night minimum required).

If you're already booking travel a few times a year at high end hotels, these two credits alone can basically offset the annual fee. Then everything else is gravy.

The earning structure is impressive too:

8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠

4x points on flights and hotels booked direct

3x points on dining worldwide

1x points on all other purchases

Fair warning -- the Chase Sapphire Reserve® isn't entirely hands-off. Like most premium cards, it takes a bit of work and intentional use to unlock the full $2,700 in claimed value. But for regular travelers who can maximize the high earning rates and credits, it's a great card.