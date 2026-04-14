Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Has Better Travel Perks?

Looking to travel in style this year? If you're serious about it, there's probably two cards you've already looked into: the American Express Platinum Card® and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

Both cards offer thousands in valuable perks, with pretty steep annual fees to match. You probably don't need (or want) both in your wallet, so the question becomes: Which is right for you?

Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Platinum Card®, and how to decide between the two.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Unlock over $1,000 in travel perks alone

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with a sky-high $795 annual fee -- but offers $1,000+ in first-year travel perks to make up for it. They include:

$500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)

$300 annual travel credit

Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee

$120 in Lyft credits

Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status through 2027

Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

When you add in its lifestyle perks, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with over $2,700 in annual value. But even if you only use your card to fly, book hotels, and ride around with Lyft, it can be worth the cost.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also has a great welcome bonus: Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Since points are worth $0.01 apiece when redeemed through Chase Travel, this bonus is worth at least $1,250 in travel rewards, and perhaps even more with Chase's Points Boost program.