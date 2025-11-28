Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Has Better Travel Perks?

If you're at all interested in the world of credit cards, you've probably heard about two luxury travel heavyweights: the American Express Platinum Card® and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

The truth is that they're two of the most valuable travel cards out there -- but with a few key differences. Neither card is cheap, but you can easily cover the annual fee on either card if you use even a fraction of their valuable perks.

Here's what to know about the American Express Platinum Card® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and which is right for you in 2025.

American Express Platinum Card®: Get more than $1,250 in annual travel perks

First, you'll want to know that the American Express Platinum Card® comes with an eye-popping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But with its travel perks alone, you can easily justify the cost of the card and then some.

The Platinum Card® comes with:

$600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (minimum two-night stay)

A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual Uber One credits

Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Add it up, and you're looking at over $1,250 a year in tangible travel perks, plus lounge access and valuable earning rates on flights and hotels booked through Amex.

Not everyone will be able to use every perk -- but if you're a jetsetter looking to save on your next getaway, it's hard to do better than the Platinum Card®.

