Amex Platinum vs. Gold: Which Is Better After the Platinum Update?

Even though it has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the updated American Express Platinum Card® is still one of the best travel cards on the market. The question is, is it right for you -- or is the American Express® Gold Card a better fit?

Here's what you need to know about the updated Platinum Card® and the less valuable, but also less expensive, Amex Gold Card.

American Express Platinum Card®: More than $3,500 in annual perks

The updated American Express Platinum Card® comes with nearly $1,500 in new and expanded perks, making for a grand total of over $3,500 in annual value.

In addition to valuable existing perks -- like access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide -- the refreshed Platinum Card® offers:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection.

-- Get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- Get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- Get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- The Platinum Card® can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits.

-- The Platinum Card® can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Altogether, the card has $1,490 in new or expanded perks, more than enough to cover the $200 annual fee increase.

The Platinum Card® has always been built for frequent flyers and big spenders, and its recent update hasn't changed that. If you can see yourself using its long list of perks, you'll easily save thousands a year on travel and lifestyle purchases.

Want to enjoy over $3,500 in annual perks? Read our full review of the Platinum Card® to apply today.