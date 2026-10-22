Amex Platinum's $600 Hotel Credit Now Requires a 2-Night Minimum Stay
American Express just rolled out changes to its $895-annual-fee American Express Platinum Card® (see rates and fees), and all of them have to do with where you stay on vacation. Here's the quick version:
- The $600 Hotel Credit is now called the $600 Lodging Credit, and it covers prepaid Airbnb Luxe stays booked through Amex Travel (The Hotel Collection and Airbnb Luxe bookings require a minimum two-night stay)
- Starting Jan. 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings will need at least two nights to earn the credit.
- A new Airbnb Experiences credit is worth up to $250 a year, but you have to book an Airbnb Luxe stay to unlock it.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Some cardholders will love these changes. Others are about to lose their favorite way to use one of the many Platinum Card® credits.
Here's how each change works, where the fine print gets weird, and my honest take on the update.
Airbnb Luxe stays now count toward the $600 lodging credit
The Platinum Card®'s lodging credit now works on prepaid Airbnb Luxe bookings made through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.
The $600 credit is still broken into two bits. You get up to $300 in statement credits from January to June and another $300 from July to December. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you've never heard of Airbnb Luxe, you're not alone. It's Airbnb's hand-picked tier of super-fancy homes (think big houses with lazy river pools, or remote cabins with designer interiors). I spent some time browsing it this week, and it looks a lot like the rentals my wife's family and I book for group trips.
The fine print:
You can't book in the Airbnb app and get the credit. The booking has to go through Amex Travel, it has to be prepaid ("Pay Now"), and your Airbnb account has to be linked to your Amex online account. Luxe stays also require at least two nights in a row to earn the credit.
The terms also exclude "property fees or other similar fees" from eligible charges. Amex doesn't spell out how that applies to Airbnb's cleaning and service fees, so don't count on the full booking total being covered.
My take:
This could be a real win for families who rent big homes together. My wife and I often book places that run $1,500 to $2,000 a night for our multi-family vacations. This year for spring break, I put a $9,000 Coachella rental on my card, and the other families who came with us Zelled me their share of the cost.
In that case, a $300 credit would've covered about 3% of the bill. It's a nice discount, but not a game changer. And to get the full $600, you'd need two qualifying Luxe trips a year, one in each half.
I don't carry the Platinum Card® myself, and this wouldn't convince me to open it. But if you already have the card (and you're the friend who books the group house), it's a much easier credit to use than a pricey hotel night.
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- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Effective January 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings will require a minimum two-night stay to be eligible for the $600 Hotel Credit.
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Fine Hotels + Resorts stays need two nights starting in 2027
Starting Jan. 1, 2027, a Fine Hotels + Resorts booking must be at least two nights to qualify for the lodging credit. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Until now, a single night worked. The Hotel Collection and Airbnb Luxe already had a two-night rule, so Amex is making all three match.
The fine print:
The rule kicks in on Jan. 1, 2027. But if you have the Platinum Card® and haven't used this year's July-to-December $300 credit, you can still get a one-night stay covered.
Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings still come with perks like daily breakfast for two and guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout. According to American Express, those perks are worth an average of $550 per stay.
My take:
One of my favorite things is booking a last-minute, one-night getaway at a fancy hotel near home. If I carried the Platinum Card®, that's exactly how I'd use this credit. Starting next year, that move only works if you pay for a second night.
The new $250 Airbnb Experiences credit (with Luxe stay)
Once you book a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay through Amex Travel with your Platinum Card®, you unlock up to $250 a year in statement credits for Airbnb Experiences. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Experiences are tours, cooking classes, boat rides, and other activities sold by Airbnb. Unlike stays, you can buy them right on Airbnb's site or app.
The fine print:
I read the full terms, and a few things stood out.
The credit is only available through Dec. 31 of the year your Luxe booking is confirmed. So if you book your Luxe stay in late November, you'll have just a few weeks to make use of the Experiences credit. Experiences you bought before unlocking the credit don't count, either.
The Airbnb host has 24 hours to accept your booking. If the host declines or doesn't respond, the credit stays locked.
If you cancel your Luxe booking, Amex can take back credits you've already received. That applies even if you've already done the experience.
Some experiences send you to a third-party site for checkout, like live event tickets, and those don't qualify. Amex also warns that purchases made with an electronic wallet might not register, and credits can take up to eight weeks to post.
My take:
This could be pretty cool, but it all depends on booking that initial Luxe stay properly. I did an Airbnb experience in Oaxaca City a few years ago and loved it. $250 can stretch pretty far in towns like that.
The flip side is that it's a useless benefit if you don't do Airbnb Luxe stays (or don't unlock it correctly per the rules). Seems like the stars need to align to use it at all.
Who wins and who loses with the new Platinum Card® rules
The biggest winners are families and friend groups who rent large vacation homes.
Airbnb fans who never found a hotel in Amex's luxury programs worth booking also get a much easier way to use the credit. And travelers who love tours and classes get a new $250 credit on top.
The people who lose the most are cardholders who used the credit on one-night hotel stays. Travelers who only take one big trip a year will still struggle to use both halves of the credit. And if you'd rather book rentals directly on Airbnb or Vrbo, none of this helps you. In that case, it might be worth exploring the best travel credit cards with simpler perks.
My Foolish take on the changes
Overall, I'd call this a very minor win. I like that Amex has partnered with Airbnb and expanded the use of that $600 hotel credit. But it only helps a niche crowd.
Whenever I book mega-mansion vacation rentals, I spend weeks sifting through property listings and comparing prices across multiple booking platforms. If I'm gonna drop $1,000+ per night on a place, I'm extremely picky.
It's rare that I find all the best deals solely on Airbnb. So for people like me who like the flexibility to book anywhere, I just don't see this credit as one I'd use regularly.
If you're still deciding which premium card fits your travel style, compare the best luxury credit cards to find the one that pays you back.
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Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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