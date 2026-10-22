Amex Platinum's $600 Hotel Credit Now Requires a 2-Night Minimum Stay

American Express just rolled out changes to its $895-annual-fee American Express Platinum Card® (see rates and fees), and all of them have to do with where you stay on vacation. Here's the quick version:

The $600 Hotel Credit is now called the $600 Lodging Credit, and it covers prepaid Airbnb Luxe stays booked through Amex Travel (The Hotel Collection and Airbnb Luxe bookings require a minimum two-night stay)

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings will need at least two nights to earn the credit.

A new Airbnb Experiences credit is worth up to $250 a year, but you have to book an Airbnb Luxe stay to unlock it.

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Some cardholders will love these changes. Others are about to lose their favorite way to use one of the many Platinum Card® credits.

Here's how each change works, where the fine print gets weird, and my honest take on the update.

Airbnb Luxe stays now count toward the $600 lodging credit

The Platinum Card®'s lodging credit now works on prepaid Airbnb Luxe bookings made through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.

The $600 credit is still broken into two bits. You get up to $300 in statement credits from January to June and another $300 from July to December. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

If you've never heard of Airbnb Luxe, you're not alone. It's Airbnb's hand-picked tier of super-fancy homes (think big houses with lazy river pools, or remote cabins with designer interiors). I spent some time browsing it this week, and it looks a lot like the rentals my wife's family and I book for group trips.

The fine print:

You can't book in the Airbnb app and get the credit. The booking has to go through Amex Travel, it has to be prepaid ("Pay Now"), and your Airbnb account has to be linked to your Amex online account. Luxe stays also require at least two nights in a row to earn the credit.

The terms also exclude "property fees or other similar fees" from eligible charges. Amex doesn't spell out how that applies to Airbnb's cleaning and service fees, so don't count on the full booking total being covered.

My take:

This could be a real win for families who rent big homes together. My wife and I often book places that run $1,500 to $2,000 a night for our multi-family vacations. This year for spring break, I put a $9,000 Coachella rental on my card, and the other families who came with us Zelled me their share of the cost.

In that case, a $300 credit would've covered about 3% of the bill. It's a nice discount, but not a game changer. And to get the full $600, you'd need two qualifying Luxe trips a year, one in each half.

I don't carry the Platinum Card® myself, and this wouldn't convince me to open it. But if you already have the card (and you're the friend who books the group house), it's a much easier credit to use than a pricey hotel night.