An Easy $200 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back: This Chase Card Just Won Best Cash Back Card for 2026
Motley Fool Money recently named our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026, and -- drumroll, please -- it's also my favorite credit card of all time: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
The no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited® was the first "real" rewards card I ever got, and I still use it to this day. I love its valuable bonus categories, especially its 3% cash back on restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, plus its strong 1.5% flat rate and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
Here's why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® could be your new favorite credit card.
Unlock hundreds in cash back and a $200 bonus
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® strikes a nice balance between a few valuable bonus categories and a solid flat rate on every other purchase. You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Most cash back cards offer 1% on other purchases, so the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a nice step up in that regard.
And if you eat out as much as I do, this card will quickly become one of your most used. Let's say you spend $500 a month on restaurants and food delivery -- that comes out to a solid $180 a year in rewards, even without factoring in the card's other categories.
If you're a frequent flyer, the card gets even better. Just book your next trip through Chase Travel and get 5% back. I recently went to Vegas for a friend's wedding, and got about $50 in rewards just for using my Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Plus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Most people will be able to hit that in just a few weeks of everyday spending.
That's a pretty solid way to jumpstart your Chase Freedom Unlimited® journey.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Is a cash back card right for you?
When you think of rewards cards, you probably think of expensive travel cards with hundred-dollar perks and access to boujee airport lounges. Those can be great, but they're not a fit for everyone.
Consider sticking to no-annual-fee cash back cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® if you:
- Rarely travel.
- Prefer to save on everyday purchases like groceries and gas.
- Want simple, predictable rewards.
- Don't want to pay an annual fee. (There are a few solid no-annual-fee travel cards, too, but the best ones will make you pay.)
There's no such thing as a "best" credit card, but there's probably a best credit card for you. Personally, I've written about credit cards for years, and I stick almost exclusively to cash back cards -- all because of their simplicity and ease of use.
If you want to earn more on everyday purchases, and save on annual fees while you do it, a cash back card is probably best. And if you ask me, you can't do much better than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Want to earn hundreds a year in cash back and an easy welcome bonus? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.
