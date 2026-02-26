An Easy $200 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back: This Chase Card Just Won Best Cash Back Card for 2026

Motley Fool Money recently named our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026, and -- drumroll, please -- it's also my favorite credit card of all time: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

The no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited® was the first "real" rewards card I ever got, and I still use it to this day. I love its valuable bonus categories, especially its 3% cash back on restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, plus its strong 1.5% flat rate and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.

Here's why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® could be your new favorite credit card.

Unlock hundreds in cash back and a $200 bonus

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® strikes a nice balance between a few valuable bonus categories and a solid flat rate on every other purchase. You'll earn:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Most cash back cards offer 1% on other purchases, so the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a nice step up in that regard.

And if you eat out as much as I do, this card will quickly become one of your most used. Let's say you spend $500 a month on restaurants and food delivery -- that comes out to a solid $180 a year in rewards, even without factoring in the card's other categories.

If you're a frequent flyer, the card gets even better. Just book your next trip through Chase Travel and get 5% back. I recently went to Vegas for a friend's wedding, and got about $50 in rewards just for using my Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Plus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Most people will be able to hit that in just a few weeks of everyday spending.

That's a pretty solid way to jumpstart your Chase Freedom Unlimited® journey.