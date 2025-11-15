An Easy $200 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back: This Chase Card Just Won Best Cash Back Card for 2026

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card (see rates and fees) just earned our award for Best Cash Back Card of 2026. This card earns a solid cash back rate on every purchase, plus bonus rewards for travel and dining. It also pairs beautifully with other Chase cards.

Here's why this cash back card is an excellent choice for almost any type of spender.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited stands out

$0 annual fee

You don't have to pay to keep this card open. Every cent of cash back you earn is pure profit.

Strong everyday rewards

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

$200 welcome bonus

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Compared to most welcome offers, that's extremely easy to earn.

Intro APR offer

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® could help you finance a big purchase or wipe out existing debt. It offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Insurance and protections

Purchase protection -- up to $500 per item in the event of damage or theft

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Rental car coverage

Extra value with Chase travel cards

If you have a Chase Sapphire card, for example, you can pool your points and redeem them for more value through Chase's airline and hotel partners.