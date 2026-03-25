An Easy $250 Bonus: Why I Wish I'd Waited to Get the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Published on March 25, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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A few years ago, I landed the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card (see rates and fees) -- and it quickly became one of the most-used cards in my wallet. I love earning up to 5% cash back on valuable bonus categories, plus 1.5% back on all non-category purchases for no annual fee.

My only regret? I wish I could've earned a bigger welcome bonus -- like the one it's offering right now.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and why you should apply now.

A limited-time welcome bonus

Right now you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

When I got the Chase Freedom Unlimited® way back when, I got the card's standard welcome bonus. That means I earned $200 after spending $500 within 3 months. Sure, a $50 difference isn't life-changing. But it is a 25% increase -- and I hate the idea of leaving money on the table.

If you're like me, you should know that this is one of the best bonuses this card's ever offered. Plus, it's still got one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card. $500 in 3 months? That's pretty much automatic.

What can you get with $250?

A $250 bonus probably isn't life-changing -- but for a card with no annual fee and just a $500 spending requirement in 3 months' time, it's pretty great.

You can use your cash back bonus to save on anything and everything, including:

  • Groceries and gas
  • Online shopping
  • A handful of nice meals
  • Your next big trip

The beauty of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is its simplicity. Just use it, earn your bonus, and then enjoy it however you like.

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Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time Offer

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Plus: Earn 5% back on Chase Travel and more

With the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you'll get a lot more than a nice one-time bonus. It also combines strong bonus categories with a decent flat rate:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Did I mention that this card has no annual fee? That means no cost to hold onto your card year after year, long after you've earned (and spent) your bonus cash.

Let's say over the course of a year, you spent:

  • $2,000 on trips through Chase Travel
  • $5,000 on dining and drugstores (about $400 a month)
  • $3,000 on other purchases (about $250 a month)

That comes out to $295 a year in rewards, all for no annual fee. And that doesn't even factor in your bonus.

What are you waiting for? Click learn to earn your limited-time bonus and start racking up cash back with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.