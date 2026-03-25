An Easy $250 Bonus: Why I Wish I'd Waited to Get the Chase Freedom Unlimited

A few years ago, I landed the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card (see rates and fees) -- and it quickly became one of the most-used cards in my wallet. I love earning up to 5% cash back on valuable bonus categories, plus 1.5% back on all non-category purchases for no annual fee.

My only regret? I wish I could've earned a bigger welcome bonus -- like the one it's offering right now.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and why you should apply now.

A limited-time welcome bonus

Right now you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

When I got the Chase Freedom Unlimited® way back when, I got the card's standard welcome bonus. That means I earned $200 after spending $500 within 3 months. Sure, a $50 difference isn't life-changing. But it is a 25% increase -- and I hate the idea of leaving money on the table.

If you're like me, you should know that this is one of the best bonuses this card's ever offered. Plus, it's still got one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card. $500 in 3 months? That's pretty much automatic.

What can you get with $250?

A $250 bonus probably isn't life-changing -- but for a card with no annual fee and just a $500 spending requirement in 3 months' time, it's pretty great.

You can use your cash back bonus to save on anything and everything, including:

Groceries and gas

Online shopping

A handful of nice meals

Your next big trip

The beauty of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is its simplicity. Just use it, earn your bonus, and then enjoy it however you like.