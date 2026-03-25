An Easy $250 Bonus: Why I Wish I'd Waited to Get the Chase Freedom Unlimited
A few years ago, I landed the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card (see rates and fees) -- and it quickly became one of the most-used cards in my wallet. I love earning up to 5% cash back on valuable bonus categories, plus 1.5% back on all non-category purchases for no annual fee.
My only regret? I wish I could've earned a bigger welcome bonus -- like the one it's offering right now.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and why you should apply now.
A limited-time welcome bonus
Right now you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
When I got the Chase Freedom Unlimited® way back when, I got the card's standard welcome bonus. That means I earned $200 after spending $500 within 3 months. Sure, a $50 difference isn't life-changing. But it is a 25% increase -- and I hate the idea of leaving money on the table.
If you're like me, you should know that this is one of the best bonuses this card's ever offered. Plus, it's still got one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card. $500 in 3 months? That's pretty much automatic.
What can you get with $250?
A $250 bonus probably isn't life-changing -- but for a card with no annual fee and just a $500 spending requirement in 3 months' time, it's pretty great.
You can use your cash back bonus to save on anything and everything, including:
- Groceries and gas
- Online shopping
- A handful of nice meals
- Your next big trip
The beauty of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is its simplicity. Just use it, earn your bonus, and then enjoy it however you like.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Plus: Earn 5% back on Chase Travel and more
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you'll get a lot more than a nice one-time bonus. It also combines strong bonus categories with a decent flat rate:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Did I mention that this card has no annual fee? That means no cost to hold onto your card year after year, long after you've earned (and spent) your bonus cash.
Let's say over the course of a year, you spent:
- $2,000 on trips through Chase Travel
- $5,000 on dining and drugstores (about $400 a month)
- $3,000 on other purchases (about $250 a month)
That comes out to $295 a year in rewards, all for no annual fee. And that doesn't even factor in your bonus.
What are you waiting for? Click learn to earn your limited-time bonus and start racking up cash back with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.