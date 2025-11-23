An Easy $300 Travel Bonus and 3X Points on Groceries and Gas: Don't Overlook This New Citi Card
Citi launched two flashy new travel cards this summer: the Citi Strata Premier® Card and the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. With all the buzz about these cards, another new Citi card slipped under the radar: the no-annual-fee Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner.
And it's a shame this card has been overlooked, because it could easily save you hundreds of dollars on travel every year.
With a generous welcome bonus, plus big rewards for groceries, gas, and more, the Citi Strata℠ Card is one of the best no-annual-fee cards out there. Let's dive into the details.
An easy-to-earn welcome offer
New Citi Strata℠ Card holders get 30,000 bonus points after spending just $1,000 within 3 months of account opening. A few grocery runs per month would likely get you there.
Those points can be redeemed through Citi Travel, where you can book flights, hotels, rental cars, and more. That's a bigger bonus than you'll get from most no-annual-fee cards.
Strong rewards for everyday spending
The Citi Strata℠ Card earns 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations, which is generous for a card with no annual fee.
There are cards that pay more than 3X in these categories, but most of them either…
- Cap the amount of spending that earns bonus rewards (often at about $500 per month)
- Have an annual fee, so you have to spend a lot before you come out ahead
With no annual fee and no spending cap, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a real standout. Note that superstores (like Walmart) and warehouse clubs (like Costco) aren't included in the 3X category -- nor are these stores' gas stations. But that's standard for grocery cards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
1X-5X ThankYou® Points
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer For a limited time, earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
30,000 bonus points
-
This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time.Read Full Review
-
- No annual fee
- Welcome offer
- Earn rewards on travel, gas and grocery purchases
- Rotating self-select bonus category
- 0% intro APR
- Balance transfer fee
-
- For a limited time, earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months; after that, the variable APR will be 18.74% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services.
- Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
- No Annual Fee
Big rewards in other categories, too
The perks above would be enough to make the Citi Strata a solid card. But it also comes with:
- 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
- 3X ThankYou® Points on an eligible self-select category of your choice
- 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
The self-select categories are:
- Select Streaming Services
- Fitness clubs
- Live Entertainment
- Cosmetic stores, barber shops, and hair salons
- Pet supply stores
Odds are you spend money on at least one of those things.
What you could earn in one year
To see how valuable the Citi Strata℠ Card could be in real life, here's a realistic example.
If you spent…
- $600/month at supermarkets
- $150/month on gas
- $100/month in a Self-Select category
- $200/month at restaurants
- $600 on other purchases
- $600/year on hotels through Citi Travel
…then you'd earn 45,600 points in a year. Add in the welcome bonus, and you'd get 75,600 points in year one -- worth $756 toward travel.
That is, frankly, outrageous value for a no-annual-fee card.
Don't forget the intro APR offer
You'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on Purchases and 15 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies. So the Citi Strata℠ Card could help you pay off existing debt or finance a big purchase.
The Citi Strata℠ Card is a hidden gem
The Citi Strata℠ Card has been overshadowed by Citi's flashier new travel cards, but it deserves way more attention. With no annual fee and practical rewards, it'll help you save money on travel with zero hassle.
And the welcome offer is substantial -- which means it might not last forever. To start earning your bonus and much more, click here to learn more and apply for the Citi Strata℠ Card today.
Our Research Expert