An Easy $300 Travel Bonus and 3X Points on Groceries and Gas: Don't Overlook This New Citi Card

Citi launched two flashy new travel cards this summer: the Citi Strata Premier® Card and the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. With all the buzz about these cards, another new Citi card slipped under the radar: the no-annual-fee Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner.

And it's a shame this card has been overlooked, because it could easily save you hundreds of dollars on travel every year.

With a generous welcome bonus, plus big rewards for groceries, gas, and more, the Citi Strata℠ Card is one of the best no-annual-fee cards out there. Let's dive into the details.

An easy-to-earn welcome offer

New Citi Strata℠ Card holders get 30,000 bonus points after spending just $1,000 within 3 months of account opening. A few grocery runs per month would likely get you there.

Those points can be redeemed through Citi Travel, where you can book flights, hotels, rental cars, and more. That's a bigger bonus than you'll get from most no-annual-fee cards.

Strong rewards for everyday spending

The Citi Strata℠ Card earns 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations, which is generous for a card with no annual fee.

There are cards that pay more than 3X in these categories, but most of them either…

Cap the amount of spending that earns bonus rewards (often at about $500 per month)

Have an annual fee, so you have to spend a lot before you come out ahead

With no annual fee and no spending cap, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a real standout. Note that superstores (like Walmart) and warehouse clubs (like Costco) aren't included in the 3X category -- nor are these stores' gas stations. But that's standard for grocery cards.