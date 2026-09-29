Apply Now to Get 130,000 Points and a Free Night With This Hotel Rewards Card
Big Hilton fan? Looking for a card that can reward you for your next Hilton stay in more ways than one?
If so, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is worth a look.
This is already one of the best hotel credit cards out there -- and its limited-time welcome bonus makes it even more rewarding. Earn 130,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 01/13/2027. Terms apply.
Interested? Here's what to know about the Amex Hilton Surpass and how to find out if it's right for you.
Amex Hilton Surpass: How does the bonus work?
Right now with the Amex Hilton Surpass, you can earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points, plus a separate Free Night Reward, once you hit $3,000 in purchases within 6 months of opening the card. Terms apply. That's enough points to cover several free nights at most Hilton properties, with another free night to top things off.
The spending requirement is super manageable -- it's one of the lowest I've seen on such a big bonus. Plus, your points stack with the free night, meaning you could book a stay using your free night and use your points to cover the rest.
That's an easy win on a card with a $150 annual fee (see rates and fees).
This offer's only around through Jan. 13, 2027, though, so you'll want to apply before then if you want to land it.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases. Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Terms apply.
3X-12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points
Annual Fee
$150
Welcome Offer Earn 130,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 01/13/2027.
130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points
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Automatic Hilton Honors ™ Gold Status is one of the many lucrative perks, including sky-high points for Hilton stays and for restaurants, groceries, and gas.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Automatic Hilton Honors ™ Gold Status status
- Earn an annual free night award
- Bonus rewards in several spending categories
- U.S.-centric bonus categories
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- Earn 130,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 01/13/2027.
- Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status with benefits like an 80% Points earning Bonus on Stays, daily food & beverage credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand & region), space-available room upgrades at select properties, and more.
- Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually.
- Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
- Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- Earn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. With Hilton Honors Diamond status, enjoy benefits like: A 100% Bonus on all Base Points you earn on every stay, Premium Wi-Fi at select properties, Daily food & beverage credit at select brands in the U.S. and complimentary continental breakfast at select brands outside of the U.S., Space-available room upgrades at select properties, and Executive lounge access at select properties.
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Members can enjoy complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status, including perks like Executive Area Access (for full-size reservations and above) in the USA and Canada. Card Members must enroll in the National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status through their American Express online account using their Card. Terms apply.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
- $150 annual fee.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Is the Amex Hilton Surpass worth it beyond the welcome bonus offer?
Yes, if you're loyal to Hilton or travel enough to make your elite status useful.
First, the card comes with automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, which gets you free breakfast or a food credit at many properties, plus room upgrades when they're available. That's a pretty great perk in and of itself.
On top of that, Amex gives you up to $200 a year in Hilton statement credits, split into $50 chunks each quarter. And if you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year, you'll earn another free night reward.
The earning rates are super solid, too. You'll get 12X points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio, 6X points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations, 4X points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases, and 3X points for all other eligible purchases on your card.
The statement credits alone can more than cover the Amex Hilton Surpass's annual fee. And if you actually use the card's Gold status and take advantage of its earning rates, it's even easier for Hilton loyalists to save.
Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
A better option if you want more versatile rewards
Don't want to go all-in on Hilton? Consider a more flexible option like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points instead of hotel-specific rewards, which can be transferred to Marriott, IHG, World of Hyatt, Wyndham, and more.
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. Since Chase points are worth $0.01 apiece, that's at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Plus, the Chase Sapphire Preferred carries just a $95 annual fee -- $55 less than the Amex Hilton Surpass. You'll give up the free night certificate and the automatic Hilton Gold status, but you'll get the flexibility to redeem points almost wherever you want.
You'll also get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging
- 3X points on vacation homes through Airbnb, Vrbo, and similar platforms
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)
If you're already a big-time Hilton loyalist, the Amex Hilton Surpass probably makes more sense. But if you're choosing your first travel card or just want to stay flexible, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the better bet.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Want to see even more options? Check out our list of the best travel credit cards available now before you commit. And check out our list of the best credit card sign-up bonuses to see how the Amex Hilton Surpass stacks up.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, click here