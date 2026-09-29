Big Hilton fan? Looking for a card that can reward you for your next Hilton stay in more ways than one?

If so, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is worth a look.

This is already one of the best hotel credit cards out there -- and its limited-time welcome bonus makes it even more rewarding. Earn 130,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 01/13/2027. Terms apply.

Interested? Here's what to know about the Amex Hilton Surpass and how to find out if it's right for you.

Amex Hilton Surpass: How does the bonus work?

Right now with the Amex Hilton Surpass, you can earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points, plus a separate Free Night Reward, once you hit $3,000 in purchases within 6 months of opening the card. Terms apply. That's enough points to cover several free nights at most Hilton properties, with another free night to top things off.

The spending requirement is super manageable -- it's one of the lowest I've seen on such a big bonus. Plus, your points stack with the free night, meaning you could book a stay using your free night and use your points to cover the rest.

That's an easy win on a card with a $150 annual fee (see rates and fees).

This offer's only around through Jan. 13, 2027, though, so you'll want to apply before then if you want to land it.