Balance Transfer Cards That Won't Charge You an Annual Fee Just to Save Money

In the market for a credit card that can help you pay off debt -- and won't charge you an annual fee while you do it? Luckily, you've got some great options at your disposal.

Most top balance transfer cards won't charge you an annual fee, which means you'll mostly just have to worry about a balance transfer fee (usually 3%-5%). Still, that's a lot cheaper than paying interest -- which makes balance transfer cards a great way to save money on existing debt.

Here are three of my favorite no-annual-fee balance transfer cards to help you get ahead today.

1. Discover it® Chrome

The Discover it® Chrome has one of the better intro APR offers on the market: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. The standard ongoing 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period. Also note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

As you can see, the Discover it® Chrome's geared much more toward balance transfers than paying off upcoming purchases. But if that's what you're looking for, this card is one of your best bets. You'll even get some decent earning rates, too:

2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases

For a long intro period on balance transfers, plus some solid rewards on everyday purchases along the way, the Discover it® Chrome is definitely worth checking out.

Looking to pay off debt now? Read our full review of the Discover it® Chrome to apply today.