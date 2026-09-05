Bank of America Business Unlimited vs. Customized Cash Rewards: Which Business Card Is Better for You?
Looking for an inexpensive way to level up your business savings this year? If so, you're looking at two great options: The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
Both charge no annual fee, and have the same great welcome bonus offer. The right pick really comes down to how your spending breaks down -- specifically, how much you spend in your biggest expense category.
Here's what to know.
Which card earns more cash back?
That depends on where your money actually goes.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card pays a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, no matter the category. There's no cap, no category to track, and no monthly decision to make. As someone who loves easy credit card rewards, I appreciate that kind of simplicity.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card, on the other hand, takes some work to earn with. You earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) -- gas and EV charging, office supplies, travel, TV and telecom, computer services, or business consulting are all options -- plus earn 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Everything else earns 1%.
One thing you don't have to worry about, both cards come with the same great welcome bonus:
- Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
If your biggest expense lines up with one of the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card's choice categories, it can out-earn the flat-rate option by a wide margin. For everyone else, though, I recommend the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards as a no-frills pick.
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$500 cash back $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$500 cash back $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards: How the choice category works
With the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, you'll get to choose your 3% category, and you can switch it once a month if your spending shifts.
The 3% and 2% dining rate apply to the first $50,000 you spend combined in those two buckets. That's a pretty high cap. If you're worried about hitting it, though, you'll want to spend as much as possible in the 3% category to maximize your earnings.
Say your business spends $2,000 a month on office supplies and $500 on dining. Choosing office supplies as your bonus category would earn you $60 a month there plus $10 on dining, compared to $37.50 a month on the flat-rate Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards.
That's an extra $390 a year, just for picking the right card. And if you spend more, the difference can be even bigger.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: Is the flat-rate option right for you?
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards is the better fit if your spending doesn't cluster into one of the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card's 3% categories -- or if it moves around too much to commit to a single choice.
Restaurants, contractors, and service-based businesses with scattered costs -- things like software subscriptions, shipping, and equipment -- often do better locking in 1.5% on everything than betting on one category.
On the positive side, both cards allow you to boost your cash back rate through the Preferred Rewards for Business program, adding up to 75% more cash back. On the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card, that pushes the flat rate as high as 2.62% at the highest tier.
If you already bank with BofA and keep a healthy balance, that boost alone can make either card worth a second look.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
What about fees and the intro APR?
Neither card charges an annual fee, so there's no cost of entry to weigh against the rewards. Both offer the same intro APR deal:
- Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
One more small note: A foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction applies to both, so neither is built for spending abroad.
Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards vs. Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards: Which card should you choose?
Pick the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card if you can easily pick out your single biggest expense category, and it's on the card's 3% list. Pick the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card if your spending is all over the map, or you just don't want to think about it.
And for a wider look at what else is out there, check out our list of the best business credit cards before you apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.