Bank of America Business Unlimited vs. Customized Cash Rewards: Which Business Card Is Better for You?

Looking for an inexpensive way to level up your business savings this year? If so, you're looking at two great options: The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

Both charge no annual fee, and have the same great welcome bonus offer. The right pick really comes down to how your spending breaks down -- specifically, how much you spend in your biggest expense category.

Here's what to know.

Which card earns more cash back?

That depends on where your money actually goes.

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card pays a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, no matter the category. There's no cap, no category to track, and no monthly decision to make. As someone who loves easy credit card rewards, I appreciate that kind of simplicity.

The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card, on the other hand, takes some work to earn with. You earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) -- gas and EV charging, office supplies, travel, TV and telecom, computer services, or business consulting are all options -- plus earn 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Everything else earns 1%.

One thing you don't have to worry about, both cards come with the same great welcome bonus:

Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

If your biggest expense lines up with one of the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card's choice categories, it can out-earn the flat-rate option by a wide margin. For everyone else, though, I recommend the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards as a no-frills pick.