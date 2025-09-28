Bank of America Interest-Free Balance Transfer Credit Cards: Why the Customized Cash Is a Top Pick
High-interest debt has a way of dragging down even the best budgets. Every month you carry a balance, more of your money gets eaten up by interest charges. That's why I pay attention to cards with long 0% intro APRs. They give you breathing room to pay down debt without the pressure of compounding interest.
And if you're looking specifically for Bank of America interest-free balance transfer credit cards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a standout. It pairs a generous intro APR offer with flexible cash back categories -- making it a practical choice whether you're focused on debt payoff or everyday rewards.
A solid 0% intro APR period
Here's what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers:
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days.
- After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
- 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
That window of 15 billing cycles means you could finance a large purchase or chip away at a transferred balance without a penny in interest -- if you stay disciplined.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Cash back that fits your lifestyle
This card isn't just about debt management. It gives you customizable rewards too:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement/furnishings).
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category
- A $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days
There's a quarterly spending cap of $2,500 on combined 6% and 2% categories, but the flexibility to pick your 6% category is a huge plus.
Extra benefits that add value
- $0 annual fee.
- Preferred Rewards® members can earn 25%-75% more cash back, which can push that 3% rate up to as high as 5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- Multiple redemption options, including direct deposit, statement credits, and even toward Merrill investment accounts.
Check out our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review to see if a 0% intro APR and cash back combo is the right fit for your wallet.
Why this card makes sense
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card stands out because it balances two big things most people need: an interest-free period for getting ahead of debt and everyday rewards that fit your spending habits. Few cards check both boxes as cleanly. For more options, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards.
Our Research Expert