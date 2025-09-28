Bank of America Interest-Free Balance Transfer Credit Cards: Why the Customized Cash Is a Top Pick

High-interest debt has a way of dragging down even the best budgets. Every month you carry a balance, more of your money gets eaten up by interest charges. That's why I pay attention to cards with long 0% intro APRs. They give you breathing room to pay down debt without the pressure of compounding interest.

And if you're looking specifically for Bank of America interest-free balance transfer credit cards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a standout. It pairs a generous intro APR offer with flexible cash back categories -- making it a practical choice whether you're focused on debt payoff or everyday rewards.

A solid 0% intro APR period

Here's what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers:

0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days.

After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.

That window of 15 billing cycles means you could finance a large purchase or chip away at a transferred balance without a penny in interest -- if you stay disciplined.