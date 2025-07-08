Bank of America's Cash Back Card Is Quietly Offering 6% Back and a $200 Bonus
If you're looking for an easy upgrade to your wallet, this offer from Bank of America might be the best cash back deal most people haven't heard about.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is running a new offer that lets new cardholders earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- and stack that with a $200 cash back welcome bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first 90 days. All for a $0 fee.
For everyday spenders, that combo is hard to beat.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Earn 6% cash back where you spend the most
Here's how it works:
- Pick a choice category as often as once per month
- Earn 6% in that category in year one, then 3% after that
- Earn 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- The 2% and 6% (later 3%) cash back rates are subject to a shared spending limit of $2,500 per quarter, then they both earn 1%
You can switch your choice category once a month, and your options include:
- Gas & EV charging stations
- Online shopping (yes, Amazon counts)
- Dining
- Travel
- Drugstores
- Home improvement & furnishings
That 6% category can be a goldmine if you tailor it to your routine. For example, spend $10,000 on travel or online shopping in year one and that's $600 back.
A low-stress $200 bonus
Some cash back cards make you jump through hoops to earn the sign-up bonus. Not this one. Spend just $1,000 in the first 90 days and you'll get a $200 online cash rewards bonus. That's like getting 20% back on your first grand spent.
Extra perks (that actually matter)
Beyond cash back, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card includes:
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers (then the go-to rate of 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) applies
- No annual fee, ever
- Solid long-term rewards if you keep using it after the promo ends
The 0% Intro APR is helpful if you've got a big purchase coming up -- or if you want to move over existing debt and take a breather from interest charges.
Don't wait
Offers like this one don't always stick around. You'll get a full year of boosted rewards, plus an opportunity to earn the $200 bonus and a chance to set yourself up with a dependable everyday credit card.
It's rare to find a no-annual-fee card that pays this much back -- especially on categories like gas, online shopping, or dining. Grab it while you can!
