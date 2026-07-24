BankAmericard vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Which 21-Month Intro APR Card Wins in July 2026?

If you're moving a balance and want the longest 0% intro APR runway you can get, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card wins for most people. Its intro transfer fee is lower, and if you follow a tight payoff plan, that fee is basically the whole cost.

The BankAmericard® credit card wins in one case: you also want to finance new purchases interest-free over the same long stretch.

Both cards are built for one job: buying you time to kill debt without interest. The average American now carries $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a balance that size, the most important feature is a long balance transfer window -- something both cards offer.

The offers match on transfers and split on new purchases

The biggest difference between these two offers is the intro APR on new purchases. Here are the current terms for each card:

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.

0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after. BankAmericard® credit card: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

If a balance transfer is all you're after (and you're ready to move it right away), either card works. They both give you 21 months to clear transferred debt interest-free, and neither charges an annual fee.

But if you also want the longest possible runway to finance new purchases, things change. BankAmericard's offer runs far longer for new purchases.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card wins on the balance transfer fee

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card charges a lower intro fee to move your balance. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). There's no interest during the intro period, so the fee is one number that really matters.

On a $5,000 transfer, Citi's intro transfer would be $150. The BankAmericard would charge $250 for the same size transfer. That's $100 difference, which is real money.

Citi also gives you four months to make the transfer, while the BankAmericard gives you 60 days. That extra runway helps if you're still lining up which balances to move. You also get free FICO® Score access, which is handy while you watch your number climb during payoff.