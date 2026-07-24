BankAmericard vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Which 21-Month Intro APR Card Wins in July 2026?
If you're moving a balance and want the longest 0% intro APR runway you can get, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card wins for most people. Its intro transfer fee is lower, and if you follow a tight payoff plan, that fee is basically the whole cost.
The BankAmericard® credit card wins in one case: you also want to finance new purchases interest-free over the same long stretch.
Both cards are built for one job: buying you time to kill debt without interest. The average American now carries $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a balance that size, the most important feature is a long balance transfer window -- something both cards offer.
The offers match on transfers and split on new purchases
The biggest difference between these two offers is the intro APR on new purchases. Here are the current terms for each card:
- Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
- BankAmericard® credit card: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
If a balance transfer is all you're after (and you're ready to move it right away), either card works. They both give you 21 months to clear transferred debt interest-free, and neither charges an annual fee.
But if you also want the longest possible runway to finance new purchases, things change. BankAmericard's offer runs far longer for new purchases.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card wins on the balance transfer fee
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card charges a lower intro fee to move your balance. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). There's no interest during the intro period, so the fee is one number that really matters.
On a $5,000 transfer, Citi's intro transfer would be $150. The BankAmericard would charge $250 for the same size transfer. That's $100 difference, which is real money.
Citi also gives you four months to make the transfer, while the BankAmericard gives you 60 days. That extra runway helps if you're still lining up which balances to move. You also get free FICO® Score access, which is handy while you watch your number climb during payoff.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
BankAmericard wins if you're also financing new purchases
The BankAmericard has a much longer intro APR offer for new purchases.
So if you're transferring a balance and planning a big purchase in the same window, the BankAmericard lets you do both interest-free.
I've coached a lot of friends through debt payoff using balance transfer cards. Here's what I usually tell them: don't put new purchases on a balance transfer card. New spending muddies your payoff math, and you can hit the end of the intro window owing more than you started with.
So if you do plan to finance a purchase and move a balance, go in with eyes open. Keep the transferred debt and the new charge as separate payoff targets, and make sure both are gone before the 0% runs out.
The BankAmericard also skips the penalty APR. One late payment won't automatically spike your rate, though I'd never build a plan around paying late.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The right card depends on your balance and payoff timeline
The best balance transfer card is the one that fits your situation. Start with two numbers: how much debt you're moving, and how long you realistically need to pay it off. Those will help you decide how much the transfer fee stings and how much intro runway you actually need.
From there, decide whether you also want to finance new purchases interest-free. If you're only moving a balance, my recommendation would be to choose the lowest transfer fee and the longest 0% intro APR window possible.
Compare the full field before you apply. See all the top balance transfer cards in 2026 and match the offer to your debt and your timeline.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.