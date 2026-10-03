Earn $500+ in Bonus Cash: The Best Business Card Bonuses of October 2026
On the hunt for a new business credit card, and want an easy way to start saving right away? I recommend the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
The no-annual-fee Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, which is one of the best flat rates you'll find. Just as great, though, is the welcome bonus: You'll earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card and a few other great business card bonuses available in October.
The best business card bonuses this month
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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NEW: Earn 200,000 points when you spend $30,000 on purchases in the first 6 months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
Earn 200,000 bonus points
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If your business racks up big travel, ad, or client-related expenses, the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ turns spending into serious rewards. Enjoy lounge access, flexible travel credits, and 8X points on Chase Travel℠ -- perks that can easily offset the $795 annual fee. It’s premium, it’s powerful, and for the right business, it an be a game changer.Read Full Review
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- Large Signup Bonus
- Airport Lounge Access
- Substantial Spending Credits
- Flexible Travel points
- Hotel Benefits
- High Annual Fee
- Pay in Full Balance Monthly
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- Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.
- $7,000+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel℠, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26.
- Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
- Member FDIC
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Good (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases made for your business with no categories to track, and no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
$500 cash rewards
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Keep business spending simple and rewarding with the Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card. You’ll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases, pay no annual fee, and enjoy 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies. It’s an easy win for business owners who want a low-maintenance way to keep more money in their pocket.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome bonus
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases
- 0% intro APR for 12 months
- No annual fee
- Employee cards at no cost
- Rewards don’t expire
- Variable APR after intro period
- Pay-as-you-go lounge fees
- Limited travel perks
- No bonus categories
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for your business – without caps or spending categories.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases for your business. After that your variable APR will be 16.99%-24.99%.
- $0 annual fee.
- Complimentary Priority Pass™ membership access to more than 1,300 participating airport lounges worldwide with “pay as you go” lounge visit fees.
- Easily apply the cash rewards you've earned as a statement credit to an eligible account. Your rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Add employee cards: Give your employees cards of their own at no additional cost and earn rewards on their business purchases.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus $750 bonus cash back to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
How we choose the best business card bonuses each week
The best business card bonuses are about more than just a massive rewards haul. They're also about attainability, the cost of the card itself, and how long we think the offer might last.
Here's what we look out for:
- Bonuses that are valuable and attainable
- Flexible rewards that people will actually use
- Elevated, limited-time offers that won't last forever
The good news: We update this list once a month, so you can always stay on top of the best offers.
Is a new business card right for you?
A new business card makes sense if you've got steady, predictable spending you can point at a bonus -- not spending you'd have to manufacture. The math only works if you're not carrying a balance to get there, since a month or two of interest can wipe out a bonus that took months to earn.
Also, keep in mind that most small business cards run a credit check on you personally, not just your business -- and ask you to personally guarantee the balance. That's true even if your business is an LLC.
If you're weighing more than one option, it's worth comparing across issuers rather than locking in on the first bonus you see. A bonus is only a good deal if the card behind it actually fits how your business spends.
What to keep in mind before you apply
The spending deadline is, in some ways, the most important part of a card bonus. Most bonuses give you three to six months to hit the spending requirement, and missing it by even one dollar (or day) means no bonus.
Annual fees are the next thing to check. Some of these cards charge nothing, while others cost hundreds of dollars a year, and only pay for themselves if you're using the card's other perks. Run the math on whether the ongoing benefits justify the cost before you apply, not after.
To compare all the top options, check out our full list of the best business credit cards available now.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$500 cash back $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$500 cash back $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
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Sapphire Reserve for Business℠
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4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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|Earn 200,000 bonus points Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
|Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
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4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases + 0% intro APR
|$500 cash rewards Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases made for your business with no categories to track, and no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases + 0% intro APR
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Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
FAQs
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No. Sole proprietors and freelancers qualify -- you can apply using your own Social Security number and describe your business activity, even without a formal business entity. Issuers just want to see some form of business income or intent.
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You simply don't get the bonus -- there's no partial payout or grace period. The spending has to post within the stated window, so it's worth mapping out your expected spend before you apply.
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Yes, and many small business owners carry two or three. The one catch: Chase's Ink cards count against its 5/24 rule, so opening too many new cards in a short window can affect your approval odds.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.