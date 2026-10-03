Earn $500+ in Bonus Cash: The Best Business Card Bonuses of October 2026

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor $500 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. 1.5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable) 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor $500 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. 1% - 3% cash back Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable) 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ Apply Now for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Earn 200,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year. Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49% 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases + 0% intro APR $500 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases made for your business with no categories to track, and no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases + 0% intro APR