Earn an Easy $300 With This Chase Card: The Best Cash Back Cards Available This Week, Dec. 24, 2025

Chase Freedom Unlimited® 4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Best for cash back Earn $300 cash back Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular: 18.49% - 27.99% Variable 4.80/5

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card 5.00/5

Best for cash rewards on everyday spending $200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR 5.00/5

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card 4.80/5

$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening 1% - 6% cash back Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) 4.80/5

Discover it® Cash Back 5.00/5

Best for cash back on rotating categories Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. 1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Intro: Purchases: 0%, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months Regular: 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025 5.00/5

