Get as Much as $1,750 Toward Your Next Trip: Best Credit Card Bonuses This Week, Oct. 24, 2026
Looking to scratch a travel itch with the help of one of the largest welcome bonus offers available today? It's hard to beat the American Express Platinum Card®.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, which means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 toward travel, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Even with its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the Platinum Card® is well worth a look for regular travelers.
Keep reading to learn more about our top five favorite welcome bonus offers available this week.
Top credit card welcome offers this week
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Effective January 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings will require a minimum two-night stay to be eligible for the $600 Hotel Credit.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 08/2026.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 60+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to The Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Whatever the occasion, choose from our two signature collections of premium hotels, curated to inspire and excite you when you book through Amex Travel™: Fine Hotels + Resorts® is a collection of over 1,900 luxury hotels that are destinations unto themselves and the Hotel Collection includes over 1,400 upscale hotels in desirable destinations.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel.
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer: $750+ in Chase Travel℠ value
- Anniversary hotel credit: $100
- TSA Precheck® reimbursement: credit up to $120
- Point value: 1.5x Points Boost (select hotels & flights)
- Gas rewards: 3x points
- Dining rewards: 3x points
- $95 annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation, and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $180.
- Complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value for 12 months. Enjoy $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible DoorDash orders, plus exclusive Chase savings on grocery, everyday essentials, and more. Activate by 12/31/29.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs.
- Member FDIC
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
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If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through BofA Travel.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
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- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Travel Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to getaways - BofA Rewards™ members earn more points.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How we pick the best credit card bonuses each week
We don't just chase the biggest sign-up bonuses. Every week, we sort through the latest credit card deals to find offers that are actually worth it -- both now and later.
Here's what we look for:
- Bonuses that are easy to earn
- Rewards you'll actually use
- Limited-time offers that might not last long
This list gets a fresh update every week, so you always have the latest top picks.
Before you apply, check the basics
A big welcome bonus sounds great -- but only if the card fits your life. Ask yourself:
- Can you hit the spending goal without going over budget?
- Will you use the perks and rewards regularly?
- Is your credit score solid? (Most top cards need a 670 or higher.)
Spending two minutes on a quick gut check now can save you from regret later.
How often should you go for a new bonus?
There's no perfect answer, but applying every three to six months tends to be a safe bet. It keeps your credit in good shape and improves your chances of getting approved.
A few smart tips:
- Don't apply just because an offer looks shiny -- make sure it fits your goals
- Only move forward if you're sure you can hit the spend requirement
- Hit pause if you've got a big financial move coming up (like a home loan)
Done right, credit card welcome bonuses can be a great way to rack up rewards without hurting your credit.
Thinking about your next getaway?
This week's list includes several strong offers from top travel cards. Pick the one that fits your spending habits and start earning toward your next vacation. Or head over to our full guide for even more of the best credit card sign-up bonuses available now.
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American Express Platinum Card®
Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for large welcome offer
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Chase Freedom Flex®
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$250 bonus Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
|5% cash back offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.49% - 27.99% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.49% - 27.74% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
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Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|1% - 6% cash back Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
FAQs
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Credit card bonuses can change without much notice -- sometimes within weeks, sometimes after a few months. We update this list once weekly to make sure you're seeing the freshest offers available.
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Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.
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It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here