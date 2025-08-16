This Week's Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses: August 16, 2025 -- Act Fast Before These Deals Expire

Published on Aug. 16, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Some people scroll social media for fun. I scroll credit card offers.

Yes, I am a money nerd. But for good reason! The right sign-up bonus can mean $500, $1,000, even $2,000+ in rewards -- just for buying the stuff I was already going to buy.

And if you pick the right card, those perks keep paying you long after you've earned the welcome bonus.

Every week, my team sifts through 260+ credit card offers to spotlight the biggest bonuses, hidden gems, and long-term wins worth your swipe. Here are the best deals live right now.

Top credit card welcome bonuses this week

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Best for large welcome offer
 As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: See Pay Over Time APR

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Reserve®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable

Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

 75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable

Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

How we chose this week's top credit card bonuses

We don't just pick the cards with the biggest numbers. Each week, we look for offers that are easy to earn -- and useful long after the bonus lands in your account.

Here's what we focus on:

  • Bonuses you can realistically earn
  • Rewards you'll actually want to use
  • Time-sensitive deals that could disappear soon

We update this list weekly so you always see the best offers available right now.

Make sure the card fits before you apply

A welcome bonus can be a solid win -- but only if the card makes sense for you. Before you apply, ask yourself:

  • Can I spend enough to earn the bonus without going over budget?
  • Do the rewards and perks line up with how I spend or travel?
  • Is my credit score high enough? (Most of the best cards want a score of at least 670.)

A quick gut check now can help you avoid missing the bonus -- or getting stuck with the wrong card.

How often should you apply for a new card?

There's no exact rule, but once every three to six months is usually safe. It keeps your credit score steady and helps you stay eligible for more offers.

Some simple tips to keep in mind:

  • Only go for offers that truly fit your needs
  • Don't apply unless you're sure you can hit the spend
  • Hold off if a big financial move (like a mortgage) is on the horizon

The right timing can help you stack rewards -- without hurting your credit.

Ready to earn a bonus?

There are some great limited-time offers on the table this week. Scroll up to see what stands out, or head to our full guide for even more top credit card sign-up bonuses worth checking out.

FAQs

  • Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.

  • A strong bonus should be achievable without overspending and come with a card that offers long-term value. Look for offers with reasonable minimum spend requirements, rewards that align with your everyday spending or travel habits, and perks you'll actually use. Limited-time promos can be great -- just make sure the card still makes sense after the bonus is gone.

  • It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.