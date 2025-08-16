This Week's Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses: August 16, 2025 -- Act Fast Before These Deals Expire

The Platinum Card® from American Express Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR

Best for large welcome offer

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rates & Fees

100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor

Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
Rates & Fees

80,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening​.
1.5X-12X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rates & Fees
Best for travel and points transfers

75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable

Best for travel and points transfers

Discover it® Cash Back
Rates & Fees
Best for cash back on rotating categories

Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5% Cashback Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Intro: Purchases: 0%, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Best for cash back on rotating categories