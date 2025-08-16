This Week's Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses: August 16, 2025 -- Act Fast Before These Deals Expire
Some people scroll social media for fun. I scroll credit card offers.
Yes, I am a money nerd. But for good reason! The right sign-up bonus can mean $500, $1,000, even $2,000+ in rewards -- just for buying the stuff I was already going to buy.
And if you pick the right card, those perks keep paying you long after you've earned the welcome bonus.
Every week, my team sifts through 260+ credit card offers to spotlight the biggest bonuses, hidden gems, and long-term wins worth your swipe. Here are the best deals live right now.
Top credit card welcome bonuses this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Platinum Card® from American Express
|
Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
|
|
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|
|100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable
|
|
Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
|
|80,000 bonus points For a limited time, earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|1.5X-12X points Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
|
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|
Discover it® Cash Back
|
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
How we chose this week's top credit card bonuses
We don't just pick the cards with the biggest numbers. Each week, we look for offers that are easy to earn -- and useful long after the bonus lands in your account.
Here's what we focus on:
- Bonuses you can realistically earn
- Rewards you'll actually want to use
- Time-sensitive deals that could disappear soon
We update this list weekly so you always see the best offers available right now.
Make sure the card fits before you apply
A welcome bonus can be a solid win -- but only if the card makes sense for you. Before you apply, ask yourself:
- Can I spend enough to earn the bonus without going over budget?
- Do the rewards and perks line up with how I spend or travel?
- Is my credit score high enough? (Most of the best cards want a score of at least 670.)
A quick gut check now can help you avoid missing the bonus -- or getting stuck with the wrong card.
How often should you apply for a new card?
There's no exact rule, but once every three to six months is usually safe. It keeps your credit score steady and helps you stay eligible for more offers.
Some simple tips to keep in mind:
- Only go for offers that truly fit your needs
- Don't apply unless you're sure you can hit the spend
- Hold off if a big financial move (like a mortgage) is on the horizon
The right timing can help you stack rewards -- without hurting your credit.
Ready to earn a bonus?
There are some great limited-time offers on the table this week. Scroll up to see what stands out, or head to our full guide for even more top credit card sign-up bonuses worth checking out.
FAQs
-
Most of the best credit card bonuses -- especially the ones we highlight -- require good to excellent credit. That usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Premium cards may require a score in the 700s. If you're unsure where you stand, it's smart to check your credit score before applying to avoid a surprise denial.
-
A strong bonus should be achievable without overspending and come with a card that offers long-term value. Look for offers with reasonable minimum spend requirements, rewards that align with your everyday spending or travel habits, and perks you'll actually use. Limited-time promos can be great -- just make sure the card still makes sense after the bonus is gone.
-
It depends on the issuer's rules. Some credit card companies, like American Express, generally offer a welcome bonus only once per card, per lifetime. Others, like Chase or Citi, may let you earn a bonus again -- but only if a certain amount of time has passed (typically 24 to 48 months since you last got the bonus). Always check the fine print before applying.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
